Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

February 5, 2021
Tiffany & Co.
Inspired by their iconic Atlas clock, Tiffany & Co.’s newest Atlas X collection will shine bright on your significant other. Atlas X bangles and rings, prices vary, Tiffany & Co.; tiffany.com


Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Subscription
Say “be mine” with a gift that keeps on giving all year long. Use code LOVEMYAHL to get a one-year subscription for $25. Regularly $31; atlantahomesmag.com/subscribe


Jimmy Choo
Add a little sparkle to your lover’s wardrobe with bold, bright and stylish Jimmy Choos. Bing 100 red patent leather mules with crystal strap, $950, Jimmy Choo; jimmychoo.com


RH
Wrap your lady in luxury with the ultimate faux fur throw by RH. Ultimate faux fur throw, $179–$291, RH; rh.com


B.M. Franklin & Co
Help the men in your life look their best with a customizable hat from B.M. Franklin & Co. The Messenger Hat, $450, B.M. Franklin & Co. bmfranklinco.com


Marlo Thomas x Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn
Keep sips at the ready with this champagne bucket by Marlo Thomas for Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn. Marlo Thomas champagne bucket, $169.95, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn; Williams-sonoma.com


Todd Snyder x John Derian
Decoupage artist John Derian and designer Todd Snyder team up to introduce wearable works of art in their latest capsule collection. Todd Snyder x John Derian cloud print shirt, $228, Todd Snyder; toddsnyder.com


Liaigre
Keep cigars fresh with Liaigre’s stylish lacquered teak cigar box with humidity gauge. Lacquered teak cigar box with humidity gauge, $2,000, Liaigre; liaigre.com


Bar Mercado
Bring home dinner for two with Bar Mercado’s special Valentine’s Day takeout menu. Includes two starters, choice of lobster paella or 1 lb prime ribeye and dessert, $75, Bar Mercado; barmercadoatl.com


Hampton + Hudson
Grab your girlfriends and head to Hampton + Hudson for a festive Galentine’s Day brunch on February 13. 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13, to-go options available for pick-up on February 12. Hampton + Hudson; hamptonandhudson.com


South Main Kitchen
Pick up sweet treats courtesy of pastry chef Elise Vitale with a sidewalk bake sale in front of Alpharetta’s Sis + Moon’s. Saturday, February 13 from 12–5 p.m., 24 Milton Ave.; southmainkitchen.com

