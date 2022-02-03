Valentines Gift Guide 2022

Valentine’s gift ideas you and your lover will swoon over.

1. La vie en Rose Box (shown): Davis Austin roses, pampas grass, hydrangea and other floral selections. ($150); 2022 Signature Collection: a lovely arrangement from Pinker Times’ Signature collection including whites, creams, lavenders and pinks. ($200), Pinker Times; pinkertimes.com

2. Tuscumbia Shirt ($168), Billy Reid; billyreid.com

3. 12 Cocktail Class ($100 per person), 12 Cocktail Bar; 12cocktailbar.com

4. Rose Candle ($76), Diptyque is located in the Buckhead Village District; diptyqueparis.com

5. For the Man Gift Basket ($185), Lucy’s Market; lucysmarket.com

6. Sugar Plum by Lindsay Von, 38 x 50 in (96.52 x 127 cm) ($4,900), Buckhead Art Company; buckheadartcompany.com

7. You’re Sweet Dozen ($38), Georgetown Cupcake is located in the Buckhead Village District; georgetowncupcake.com

8. The Koils by Nature Beard Kit ($64.99), The Village Retail; thevillageretail.com

9. Romatic four-course menu ($95 per person) (tax and gratuity not included), Le Bilboquet; lebilboquetatlanta.com

10. The Ballet Mule ($238) Margaux; margauxny.com

11. Premium Whisky Stones-Dark Granulite ($50), Field + Supply; fieldandsupply.com

12. Sferra Petal Heart Cocktail Napkin (set of 4) (6×9) ($79), Gramercy; shopgramercy.com