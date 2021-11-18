What to Know About the 2021 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

Get to know the house, participating designers and special events at this year’s Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse.

‘TIS THE SEASON

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 13th-annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 18–December 12.



Located at at 3466 Old Plantation Road NW in Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood, architect and developer Dietrich Logan of Logan Design Group ushers in the season with a new English Regency residence five bedrooms, five full and three half baths, and a 2,000-plus-square-foot terrace level, which features a recreation room, a cardio room, a wine room and a throwback to the seasonal closet. Brimming with symmetry, other highlights of the 11,383-square-foot home include flexible rooms, dog wash, two laundry rooms, t-shaped pool and pool deck cooking pavilion with outdoor kitchen and a 72-inch fireplace for year-round entertaining.

Logan partnered with Buffy Ferguson of Elizabeth Ferguson Design for the interior specifications as the home showcases the talent of the Southeast’s top interior designers.

HOURS & PARKING

The showhouse is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Closed EVERY Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thanksgiving Day. Tickets can be purchased at atlantaholidayhome.com

Limited on-site parking is available; catch door-to-door shuttle service on Cloudland Drive, .2 miles from the Showhouse.

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From holiday decorating to pop-up shops by Boxwoods Boutique, Elysian by Em, Cindy Ensor Designs and Brown & Company, the Showhouse is filled with seasonal merrymaking and perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Other events include candlelight tours, holiday-happy seminars such as bow and gift tag 101 and holiday container gardening, holiday charcuterie, holiday brunch and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com



2021 DESIGNERS: This year brings together nearly 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with honorary chairs Liza Bryan, Carter Kay and Susan Bozeman leading the charge. atlantaholidayhome.com/designers

Susan Bozeman, Susan B. Bozeman Designs, Inc. | Dining Room

Carter Kay, Carter Kay Interiors | Office/Study

Liza Bryan, Liza Bryan Interior Design | Foyer, Left Hallway & Ground Floor Powder Room

Brittany Cason Johnson, Brittany Cason Interior Design | Great Room

Amy Underwood, Amy Underwood Interiors | Laundry and Mudroom (Left Wing)

Bowdre Longo, Bowdre Longo Interiors | Mudroom and Powder Room (Right Wing)

André Jordan Hilton, Jordan Hilton Interiors | Butler’s Pantry, Stair Halls and Landings

Buffy Ferguson, Elizabeth Ferguson Design | Kitchen, Dog Wash & Lead Specifications Designer

Liz Williams, Liz Williams Interiors | Breakfast Room

Suzanne Kasler with Ballard Designs | Loggia & Pool Deck Cooking Pavilion

Bradley Odom, Bradley Odom for Dixon Rye | Primary Bedroom & Bathroom

Marcel Olariu, Kingdom Woodworks | Primary Bedroom His & Her Closets

Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design | Main Floor Guest Bedroom & Bathroom

Courtney Giles Decker, Courtney Giles Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom 3

Kristin Kong, K Kong Designs | Bedroom 4: Sugar Plum Suite

Dina Varner, VPI Design | Upstairs Lounge

Valerie Garrett, Valerie Garrett Interiors | Art, Champagne & Laundgerie

Michele Gratch, Michele Gratch Interiors | Office & Hall 2

Devin Taylor, Devin Taylor Designs | Terrace Level Media Room

Randy Korando & Dan Belman, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Exterior Holiday Decor

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

AH&L is thrilled to welcome back Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a not-for-profit organization committed to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow, back as the Showhouse beneficiary. Managing more than 870,000 patient visits annually at three hospitals and 27 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. For more information on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, visit choa.org

The 2021 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is open for tours November 18–December 12. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com