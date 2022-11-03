What to Know About the 2022 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

We’re gearing up for the holiday season with our Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace. Here’s what you need to know:



Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 14th-annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 17–December 11.

Located at at 914 Buckingham Circle NE in the heart of Buckhead, the new estate is the latest collaboration between builder and developer Chris Davis of KBD Development & Construction, architect Rick Hatch of Harrison Design, landscape architect Lucinda Bray of Floralis, and interior specifications designer Lauren Davenport Imber of Davenport Designs Ltd.

At 10,300 square feet, the home features five bedrooms, six full baths, three half baths on three levels. Details such as oversized arches, generous gables and swooping pitches are modeled after the style of English architect C.F.A. (Charles Francis Annesley) Voysey from the late 1890s and early 1900s.

HOURS & PARKING

The showhouse is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Closed EVERY Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thanksgiving Day. Tickets can be purchased at atlantaholidayhome.com

No parking is available on Buckingham Circle. Parking and door-to-door shuttle service is available two streets east of the Showhouse on Regency Road.

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From holiday decorating to pop-up shops by Boxwoods Boutique, Elysian by Em, Cindy Ensor Designs and Brown & Company, the Showhouse is filled with seasonal merrymaking and perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Other events include candlelight tours, holiday-happy seminars such as Take a Bow! Holiday Bows and Gift Tags Workshop and holiday container gardening with Kathryn Davenport Drennan, holiday charcuterie, holiday brunch, yoga and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com

2022 DESIGNERS: This year brings together nearly 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with Dan Belman and Randy Korando of Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts as our 2022 honorary chairs. atlantaholidayhome.com/designers

Dan Belman & Randy Korando, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Foyer & Hallway

Lauren DeLoach, Lauren DeLoach Interiors | Dining Room

Amber Guyton, Blessed Little Bungalow | Scullery, Pantry & Powder Room

Lauren Davenport Imber, Davenport Design Ltd. | Kitchen & Keeping Room

Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Mudroom & Public Powder Room

Trudy Stump, Wren Caples & Heather Parker, Huff Harrington Design | Guest Suite

Grayson Pratt with Universal Furniture, Grayson Pratt Interiors | Loggia & Pool Deck

Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group | Loggia & Pool Deck

Patricia McLean, Patricia McLean Interiors | Primary Bedroom

Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design | Primary Bathroom + Closets

Jessica Bradley, Jessica Bradley Interiors | Library

Crystal Corder, Crystal Corder Interiors | Stair Halls & Upstairs Laundry Room

Tavia Forbes & Monet Masters, Forbes Masters | Ladies Lounge

Kerry Howard, Howard House | Bedroom & Bathroom 1

Evan Millard, millárd | Bedroom & Bathroom 2

Chris Holt, Holt Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom 3

Whitney Tingle, Mady Gray & Leigh Ann Harris, Christopher Collection | Bedroom & Bathroom 4

Elizabeth McKay, Venture Games | Game Room

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

AH&L is thrilled to welcome back Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a not-for-profit organization committed to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow, back as the Showhouse beneficiary. For more information on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, visit choa.org

The 2022 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is open for tours November 17–December 11. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com