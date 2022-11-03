What to Know About the 2022 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse
We’re gearing up for the holiday season with our Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace. Here’s what you need to know:
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 14th-annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and on view November 17–December 11.
Located at at 914 Buckingham Circle NE in the heart of Buckhead, the new estate is the latest collaboration between builder and developer Chris Davis of KBD Development & Construction, architect Rick Hatch of Harrison Design, landscape architect Lucinda Bray of Floralis, and interior specifications designer Lauren Davenport Imber of Davenport Designs Ltd.
At 10,300 square feet, the home features five bedrooms, six full baths, three half baths on three levels. Details such as oversized arches, generous gables and swooping pitches are modeled after the style of English architect C.F.A. (Charles Francis Annesley) Voysey from the late 1890s and early 1900s.
HOURS & PARKING
The showhouse is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Closed EVERY Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thanksgiving Day. Tickets can be purchased at atlantaholidayhome.com
No parking is available on Buckingham Circle. Parking and door-to-door shuttle service is available two streets east of the Showhouse on Regency Road.
MUST-ATTEND EVENTS
From holiday decorating to pop-up shops by Boxwoods Boutique, Elysian by Em, Cindy Ensor Designs and Brown & Company, the Showhouse is filled with seasonal merrymaking and perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Other events include candlelight tours, holiday-happy seminars such as Take a Bow! Holiday Bows and Gift Tags Workshop and holiday container gardening with Kathryn Davenport Drennan, holiday charcuterie, holiday brunch, yoga and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit atlantaholidayhome.com
2022 DESIGNERS: This year brings together nearly 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with Dan Belman and Randy Korando of Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts as our 2022 honorary chairs. atlantaholidayhome.com/designers
Dan Belman & Randy Korando, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Foyer & Hallway
Lauren DeLoach, Lauren DeLoach Interiors | Dining Room
Amber Guyton, Blessed Little Bungalow | Scullery, Pantry & Powder Room
Lauren Davenport Imber, Davenport Design Ltd. | Kitchen & Keeping Room
Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Mudroom & Public Powder Room
Trudy Stump, Wren Caples & Heather Parker, Huff Harrington Design | Guest Suite
Grayson Pratt with Universal Furniture, Grayson Pratt Interiors | Loggia & Pool Deck
Janie Wilburn, The Jane Group | Loggia & Pool Deck
Patricia McLean, Patricia McLean Interiors | Primary Bedroom
Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design | Primary Bathroom + Closets
Jessica Bradley, Jessica Bradley Interiors | Library
Crystal Corder, Crystal Corder Interiors | Stair Halls & Upstairs Laundry Room
Tavia Forbes & Monet Masters, Forbes Masters | Ladies Lounge
Kerry Howard, Howard House | Bedroom & Bathroom 1
Evan Millard, millárd | Bedroom & Bathroom 2
Chris Holt, Holt Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom 3
Whitney Tingle, Mady Gray & Leigh Ann Harris, Christopher Collection | Bedroom & Bathroom 4
Elizabeth McKay, Venture Games | Game Room
ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY
AH&L is thrilled to welcome back Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a not-for-profit organization committed to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow, back as the Showhouse beneficiary. For more information on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, visit choa.org
The 2022 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is open for tours November 17–December 11. Find tickets at atlantaholidayhome.com