What you Need to Know About the 2020 Southeastern Designer Showhouse

An 11,000-square-foot renovated Buckhead estate with California transitional design by Benecki, Linda MacArthur Architect, Cole Construction and SOURCE serves as Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles‘ fifth annual Southeast Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Located at 1130 West Conway Drive NW and benefitting the Atlanta History Center, the showhouse is open for tours Thursdays through Sundays, June 4–28.





THE HOUSE: The residence was originally designed for Charlie Ackerman, the late business and civic leader, in the 1990s by Harrison Design. Set on six private gated acres, its freshly reimagined amenities include a new outdoor pool with a built-in sectional and fire pit, a grill patio and a terrace level with a wine cellar, spa/massage and exercise rooms, while original charm remains with an indoor lap pool, a tennis court and sculptures and trails original to the property.

A new family room with custom iron windows acts as a glass box overlooking the backyard’s rolling terrain. The design team updated the footprint with six bedrooms, six full baths and two powder rooms, and an emphasis on livable, functional spaces with luxurious detailing. Other new rooms, including a breakfast area with a scullery and pantry, a laundry and a mudroom, join an expanded master suite with her and his closets showcasing Italian-made cabinetry. White Venetian plaster walls, imported French oak flooring and Moroccan tile in the rotunda honor the renovated home’s Santa Barbara style.

2020 DESIGNERS: This year brings together 15 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with Honorary Chair Melanie Turner at the helm. southeasternshowhouse.com/designers

Kelly Anthony, Wolf Design Group, Inc. | Dining Room

Tara Dennis, Archie Bolden | Laundry, Mud Room, Informal Powder and Office

Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Loft

Phoebe Howard, Mrs. Howard and Max & Company | Master Bedroom

Jared Hughes, Jared Hughes Design | Guest Room

Brittany Cason Johnson, Brittany Cason Interior Design | Girl’s Bedroom

Randy Korando & Dan Belman, Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts | Pool Lounge

Melanie Millner, The Design Atelier | Indoor Pool

Cydney Mitchell & Brittany Stafford, SOURCE | Foyer, Master Bath and Master Closets

Amy Morris, Amy Morris Interiors | Living Room

Josh Pickering, Pickering House, LLC | Boy’s Bedroom

Melanie Turner, Melanie Turner Interiors | Family Room and Breakfast Room

Mark Williams & Niki Papadopoulos, Mark Williams Design Associates | Rotunda and Stair Hall

Natalia Makarov, Karpaty Cabinets | Cabinetry and Kitchen

Kenneth Lemm & Alec Michaelides, LandPlus Associates | Landscape

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: The Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens (SDSG) remains vigilant about offering a safe and hospitable experience for our guests. In addition to limiting the number of guests in the house at one time and timed admission options, please click here for the measures SDSG is undergoing in consideration of your well-being. We thank you for your trust and your partnership and we look forward to welcoming—and inspiring—you at this year’s residence.

TICKETS: Visit southeasternshowhouse.com/tickets for tickets and further information on parking. Early Bird discounts will be honored through June 3rd. The showhouse is open for tours June 4–28. Hours are Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m.–4 p.m. The showhouse is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.



PRIVATE BOOKING OPTION: New this year, private-bookings are available for a minimum of 25 people and a maximum of 50 people. Tours are offered on Wednesdays only for two-hour increments. Register for a private party viewing here. For parties less than 50 but more than 25, please contact Operations Manager Lori Hojnowski at [email protected].

THE BENEFICIARY: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is pleased to partner, once again, with Atlanta History Center as the beneficiary for the 2020 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Located on 33 acres in the heart of Buckhead, the History Center features hands-on history through award-winning exhibitions; the Kenan Research Center; historic houses, including the Wood Family Cabin, Smith Family Farm and Swan House; and enchanting gardens, interactive activities and a variety of year-round adult and family programs.