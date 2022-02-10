What You Need to Know About the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse

Get to know the house, participating designers and special events we’ll be hosting —and— take advantage of our early bird ticket pricing.

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles announces its seventh-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse a new-construction residence by female design team EverCraft, Linda MacArthur Architect, Kit Castaldo Design and Floralis Garden & Design. Located in Buckhead’s Kingswood neighborhood at 3628 Castlegate Dr., the Showhouse will be open to the public for tours from April 14 – May 8, 2022.

THE HOUSE: A 9,300-square-foot home inspired by vacation properties in Massachusetts’ Cape Cod and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole, in concert with Atlanta’s elevated fashion, serves as the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse.

The four-level home, which has five bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths, is designed for active families and entertaining. The kitchen, breakfast area and fireside family room serve as a central hub for daily living. The main-floor spaces flow to the outdoor raised terrace, heated pool with a grilling area, and a covered porch with a fireplace.

2022 DESIGNERS: This year brings together 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with honorary chair Tish Mills at the helm.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale March 4th. Participating physical ticket locations include Boxwoods, BD Jeffries and Huff Harrington for $35. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $40 and groups of ten or more can purchase for a discount of $35 per ticket. Visit atlantahomesmag.shop to purchase online.

Open hours are Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays, 1–4 p.m. The showhouse is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

EVENTS: The Showhouse will play host to various events, such as an Easter Egg Hunt and crafts with Camp Twin Lakes counselors and staff, evening sip & strolls, a Derby Day event with mint juleps, Mother’s Day mimosas, a festive evening Cinco de Mayo event, poolside yoga and more.

THE BENEFICIARY: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is pleased to partner with Camp Twins Lakes as the beneficiary for the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive, and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.