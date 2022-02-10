What You Need to Know About the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse
Get to know the house, participating designers and special events we’ll be hosting—and—take advantage of our early bird ticket pricing.
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles announces its seventh-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse a new-construction residence by female design team EverCraft, Linda MacArthur Architect, Kit Castaldo Design and Floralis Garden & Design. Located in Buckhead’s Kingswood neighborhood at 3628 Castlegate Dr., the Showhouse will be open to the public for tours from April 14 – May 8, 2022.
THE HOUSE: A 9,300-square-foot home inspired by vacation properties in Massachusetts’ Cape Cod and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole, in concert with Atlanta’s elevated fashion, serves as the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse.
The four-level home, which has five bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths, is designed for active families and entertaining. The kitchen, breakfast area and fireside family room serve as a central hub for daily living. The main-floor spaces flow to the outdoor raised terrace, heated pool with a grilling area, and a covered porch with a fireplace.
2022 DESIGNERS: This year brings together 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with honorary chair Tish Mills at the helm.
Tish Mills Kirk, Harmonious Living by Tish Mills Interiors
Ashley Gilbreath, Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design
Nina Nash and Don Easterling, Mathews Furniture
Cathy Rhodes, Cathy Rhodes Interiors
Kim Regas, Regas Interiors
Whitney Durham, Whitney Durham Interiors
Stephanie Jarvis, Stephanie Jarvis Inc.
Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design
Michele Johnson, Michele Johnson Interior Design
Kristan Moore, Kristan & Co.
Jason Mitchell, J. Ansel Designs
Jena Salmon, Jena Salon Designs
Theresa Ory, Theresa Ory Interiors
Lathem Gordon & Cate Dunning, GordonDunning Interior Design
Chris and Lizz McKay, Venture Games
Joy Williams, Joyful Designs Studio
Mary Catherine Murray and Amanda Khouri, Murray Khouri
Heather Riedel Mckeown, Land + Sky Designs
Jenna Gross, Color Drunk Designs
Coley Hull, Coley Home
Elizabeth McKay, Venture Games
Lori Hojnowski and Alyssa DeBord, Shannon Paige Events
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale March 4th. Participating physical ticket locations include Boxwoods, BD Jeffries and Huff Harrington for $35. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $40 and groups of ten or more can purchase for a discount of $35 per ticket. Visit atlantahomesmag.shop to purchase online.
Open hours are Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays, 1–4 p.m. The showhouse is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
EVENTS: The Showhouse will play host to various events, such as an Easter Egg Hunt and crafts with Camp Twin Lakes counselors and staff, evening sip & strolls, a Derby Day event with mint juleps, Mother’s Day mimosas, a festive evening Cinco de Mayo event, poolside yoga and more.
THE BENEFICIARY: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is pleased to partner with Camp Twins Lakes as the beneficiary for the 2022 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive, and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.