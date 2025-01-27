What’s Next in Design as Seen at Paris Deco Off

From Atlanta to Paris, AH&L recaps what’s new and next from Deco Off

There’s no better sense of giddiness than the one received on a flight to Paris for Deco Off. And while the excitement is hard to shrug off, most of the passengers mean business, as it’s the last opportunity to rest before action-packed days and event-filled evenings whisk you away. Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson was in attendance this year, and is recapping just a handful of her favorite collections and happenings from a week spent in the City of Lights.

Pierre Frey

If you attended Deco Off this year, it’s likely that the Pierre Frey townhome was on your list of visits. The three-story space was installed with an abundance of new releases from the powerhouse textile company, each room leaving something to be discovered. This activation brought the samples to life, really making the vision a digestible experience. pierrefrey.com

Samuel & Sons

The beloved trim brand launched new collections that range from elegant to daring, but all ever-exciting. Corsica, inspired by the French shoreline, is an elevated approach to coastal living (I love the shell trim for a beach home!), while Ilana, featuring multi-tonal fine linen cords, hand-tied fringes and tassels, adds subtle touches of glamour to any space. samuelandsons.com

De Gournay

Always an impactful stop, De Gournay’s ever-artful, beautifully hand-crafted new releases confirm why the wallcovering company remains one of the most beloved to exist. Among the latest releases—which are inspired by the work of French fashion designer Paul Poiret—is Martine, showing curling ferns on tarnished silver gilded paper with additional silver and 12-carat white gold gilding, and Pietra Dura, showing lush blooms and bouquets in a grid-like vignettes. degournay.com



Marmi Stone

Deco Off marked the third launch from Marmi titled Editions N 3: Kitchen and it was a feast for the eyes. With emphasis put on modular design elements and enhancing the culinary experience with refined stone, the release sees an apron sink, backsplash, range hood, shelving unit and a chef’s island, all available in 17 stone selections and 5 metal finishes. marmistone.com

The Vale

In her 7th release, Melinda Marquardt, founder of textile brand The Vale, launched Maddox—a 16-piece collection inspired by Bahaus design and primary palettes. Modernized plaids, checks, and stripes pair with detailed geometrics, florals, and other playful motifs that strike the perfect balance between timeless and charming. The launch also marks the brand’s first step into high-performance textiles, with two indoor/outdoor textile additions. thevalelondon.co

Jiun Ho

Visiting the Design Rendezvous Voyage pop-up showroom—a partnership between Jiun Ho, JG Switzer, Parete and Sarah von Dreele—promised discovery along every inch. Jiun Ho’s shapely furniture releases act more like pieces of art, some further enhanced by wool fabrics with dreamy scenes. juinho.com



Schumacher

It’s no surprise that Schumacher’s recent debuts are as captivating as they are graceful. Delicate, detailed florals, garden-inspired motifs, abstracts and other lively designs delight and excite, but it was the Flemish Tapestry—featuring a lush, scenic setting in muted blues, greens and beiges—that stole the show. schumacher.com



Féau Boisieres

Féau Boiseries, the prestigious French brand that handcrafts bespoke decorative wood panels and doors inspired by 17th-century designs, hosted the most magical dinner in celebration of their 150th anniversary—and of their upcoming U.S. debut with a showroom in NYC’s D&D building. Among many decorative pieces on display, the Atelier showcased recently acquired items from the French National Furniture Institution. feauboiseries.com