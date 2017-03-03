5 Reasons you won’t want to miss AH&L Reader Day at ADAC on March 21

Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles for a day of design at Conversations on: The Allure of Home.

1. Fresh floral tips for spring

Join Lauren DeLoach of Lauren DeLoach Interiors and Marie-Laure Coste DuJols of Westside floral boutique Le Jardin Français for a discussion on the power of the flower—just in time for spring! DuJols will create (and pair) arrangements with an assortment of floral fabrics curated by DeLoach from the Ainsworth-Noah showroom.

2. Expert advice on cultivating inviting interiors.

Unstoppable Atlanta-based duo Justin and Kelly Anthony discuss creating atmosphere and authenticity in the Moattar showroom. The respective restaurateur and interior designer—known for their successful Atlanta eateries and interiors—will share their secrets to cultivating authentic, elegant and contextual spaces.

3. Sip, Sign & Design!

After a conversation with architect Keith Summerour and designer Kay Douglass on the process behind custom-crafting homes with personality, wrap up the day with cocktails and a book signing of Summerour’s new tome, Creating Home: Design for Living in the Grizzel & Mann showroom.

4. Get the scoop on the 2017 Southeaster Designer Showhouse & Gardens!

Enjoy lunch and get the inside scoop on the 2017 Southeaster Designer Showhouse & Gardens with showhouse Honorary Chair Jackye Lanham, designer Lauren DeLoach and architect Yong Pak in ADAC’s Strathmore showroom. Find more information at southeasternshowhouse.com.

Reader Day is complimentary, but registration is required. Register here.