The 2024 Southeastern Designer Showhouse Trends Report

From conversation pieces to fabric pairings, discover the top trends of the 2024 Southeastern Designer Showhouse

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ 2024 Southeastern Designer Showhouse debuted in Atlanta’s Chastain Park neighborhood. The newly constructed residence is imbued with modern interpretations of classic styles, as envisioned by developer Stan Benecki of Benecki Homes with builder Jason Cole; Amanda Orr Architects; SOURCE and landscape design firm Land Plus. The 9th annual Designer Showhouse benefits Atlanta nonprofit Camp Twin Lakes, an organization dedicated to providing a traditional camp experience for children with disabilities, disorders and developmental challenges.

With 18 designers and over 10,000 square feet, the Showhouse is truly a group effort comprised of a variety of styles, colors, and tastes. Despite the differences in background and experience of the designers, a few trends emerged.

Artistic Touch

Touring the Showhouse is comparable to strolling through a gracious gallery. Fantastic pieces pepper the walls throughout the home—including the kitchen and breakfast room designed by William Papadopolous Design. The design team strikes balance by pairing “Pass the Salt”—a cheeky photograph of a wife who has just murdered her husband—by Atlanta artist Harriet Leibowitz with classical still lifes. The space is thoughtfully curated with gold-colored frames accentuating the room’s gold elements—including the faucet and light switches. Sculptural elements such as a lively grasshopper and a pair of large-scale metal cherries add intrigue and spark great conversation.

Outdoor Living

With a variety of outdoor spaces and expansive windows throughout, this Showhouse is not just about enjoying nature, but inviting it in. The upstairs covered deck, located off of the kitchen, is a prime example. Designed by Melanie Turner Interiors with floor-to-ceiling curtains, the sitting area opens up to the lush landscape beyond. Overlooking the pool and outdoor dining area below, the comfortable lounge is adorned with plants and other natural elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere. Thibaut indoor-outdoor fabrics and the use of vinyl keeps the retreat in pristine condition year-round.

Fabric Frenzy

Fun fabric is taking over! Mix and match patterns for ultimate satisfaction. In the primary bedroom, K Kong Designs created a floral wonderland with wall-to-wall drapery enveloping the room for a dream-like effect. Blue, green, and pink playfully mingle together. In the upstairs bedroom designed by Virginia Cheek Designs, green is the color of choice with fabulous drapery over each twin bed. Patterned shades match the whimsical wallpaper, and a charming quilt decorates the bed.

Textured Treasures

Mixed materials add an intriguing and eclectic touch to the home. As seen in the lower lounge designed by Atelier Davis Interior Design, a fuzzy chair can be found neighboring a smooth coffee table and plush sofa, placed on a textured blue rug. The gathering area is framed by large iron windows and dark walls. The mixture of elements invites guests in as if saying come sit down—everyone is welcome.