7 Projects from the AH&L Archives that Get us in the Masters Mood

The 2024 Masters are underway and these playful projects make us feel like a part of the action

STYLE POINTS

This gorgeous golf lounge from the 2023 Southeastern Showhouse is every golf enthusiast’s dream. Taking inspiration from Georgia’s iconic Augusta National Golf Club, host of the Masters Tournament, designer Kristin Wadsworth painted the walls “Masters jacket green.” Homage is paid to the golf greats with a mural of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player which receives top billing. Every element of the room is intentional, including the one-of-a-kind stool crafted from golf irons. As all golfers know, a good game means nothing if you can’t brag about it to your friends! Leather club chairs and a pub table make for a comfortable and up-close viewing area of the golf simulator action.

TEE PARTY

Designed by Nancy Izlar Interiors and featured in the May 2021 issue, this green-and-yellow spring tabletop setting is the perfect atmosphere for enjoying the iconic eats of the Masters—pimento cheese sandwiches, egg salad, and Arnold Palmers of course! Fresh flowers and treasured family heirlooms add charm to this outdoor soirée. The custom floral tablecloth by Dogwood Fabrics—through Travis and Company and made by Willard Pitt—tie it all together.

NINETEENTH HOLE

And what’s a celebration without drinks? Designed by Means Carney Interiors, this sophisticated emerald wet bar is ideal for crafting the most famous (or should I say infamous) cocktail of the Masters—an Azalea. If this light pink beverage containing gin or vodka, pineapple and lemon juice, and grenadine isn’t to your taste, the space also features its own walk-in wine cellar.

CLUBHOUSE CHIC

Host the most memorable watch party in this charming pool house designed by MabryArch from the June 2022 issue. The copper roof and downspouts add personality to the quaint structure. Watching sports can sometimes get heated—cool off and take a dip in the picaresque pool only feet from the TV.

MASTERS CLASS

Hit the books! You can’t expect to improve your golf game if you don’t study up. Designed by Amanda Orr Architects and Wyeth Ray Interiors and featured in the October 2023 issue, this study showcases rich wood paneling with accents of green throughout. The tranquil space is sure to get you in the right headspace to hit that hole-in-one you’ve been pining for.

SURVEYING THE GREEN

No game of golf is complete without acknowledging the meticulously manicured lawns. The curb appeal of this 1922 Georgian Revival estate, originally by Neel Reid and rennovated by architect Yong Pak and designer Carole Weaks, featured in our December 2022 issue is one for the books! This crown jewel of Buckhead maintains a humble elegance.

SWEET VICTORY

At the end of a long day, this gold-and-green bedroom offers a comfy escape to rest up for another day of celebrating the Masters—may visions of golfers and caddies dance in your head! Designed by Chris Holt of Holt Interiors, this guest bedroom was part of the 2022 Home for the Holidays Showhouse. The space features many verdant hues, a deep tray ceiling, and polished cotton drapes.