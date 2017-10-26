Our Best of November

Can’t-miss events this month





THROUGH NOVEMBER 5 | Shop for a cause this holiday season with a Camp Twin Lakes Partners Card. The card offers a 20 percent discount at more than 400 participating Atlanta retailers and restaurants, including B.D. Jeffries, Erika Reade, Huff Harrington Home, Pieces and more. All proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes, a local nonprofit that provides camp experiences for more than 10,000 children with serious illnesses, disabilities or other challenges. A physical Partners Card is available for $70 and a mobile Partners Card is available for $60. partnerscard.com

NOVEMBER 16 – DECEMBER 10 | Welcome the holiday season at the 2017 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. A newly built Buckhead estate by Harrison Design and Sheehan Built Homes, this year’s showhouse features the work of 20 of Atlanta’s top interior designers. Don’t miss special programming throughout the showhouse, as well as the opening night party, Moonlight and Mistletoe, on November 15th. atlantaholidayhome.com

NOVEMBER 18 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and ADAC for a day of creative inspiration at ADAC Day of Design, held at the 2017 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. Held from 10:30 a.m.–2:15 p.m., the day will include panel discussions with Atlanta designers, showhouse honorary chair John Oetgen, as well as a book signing with Beth Webb and holiday demonstrations, crafts and cocktails. atlantaholidayhome.com

NOVEMBER 5 | Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) kicks off the holidays with its 17th annual Afternoon in the Country, held at Foxhall Resort & Sporting Club. Attendees will enjoy food prepared by Atlanta’s top chefs, fine wine and premium microbrew pairings, live jazz music by Theresa Hightower, a cake raffle featuring Atlanta’s top pastry chefs and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit Atlanta LDEI’s fund for women in the hospitality, culinary and beverage arts; The Giving Kitchen; Georgia Organics; The Atlanta Community Food Bank; and others. ldeiatlanta.org/afternoon-in-the-country

NOVEMBER 9–11 | Celebrate the art of interior design at Southern Style Now, a three-day festival set in historic Savannah, Georgia, featuring art exhibitions, panel discussions, book signings, a designer showhouse and more. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls will moderate “When the Starts Align,” a panel discussion where Southern designers Suzanne Kasler, Richard Keith Langham, Bill Brockschmidt and Courtney Coleman will share their insights on their careers, inspirations and hot to remember the past while designing the present. southernstylenow.com