Introducing AH&L’s first annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine announces the inaugural 2016 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, debuting in Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park neighborhood this spring, from April 23 through May 15, 2016.
Designed by architect Dietrich T. Logan of Logan Design Group International and built by Bill Preston, president of Atlanta-based Paradise Builders Inc., the 20,000-square-foot English manor-style abode, located on 3.5 acres, will serve as the ultimate interpretation of gracious living and quintessential Southern style.
Renowned Atlanta-based interior designer Suzanne Kasler will serve as Honorary Chair for the 2016 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Named to the AD100, Kasler is known for her casual elegance as well as for her signature collections for Lee Jofa, Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort and Ballard Designs. She will design the dining room at this year’s Showhouse.
A portion of the proceeds from the Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens ticket sales will benefit Safe Kids Georgia, the prevention outreach arm of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). Find more details at southeasternshowhouse.com.
2016 Designers
Suzanne Kasler, Honorary Chair
Alison Womack Jowers and Cheryl Womack
Amy Morris
Andrew Brown
Barbara Westbrook
BD Jeffries Design Group
Beth Webb
Bob Brown
Brian Watford
Don Easterling and Nina Nash for Mathews Furniture + Design
Ginger Brewton
GordonDunning with Lloyd Flanders
Gramercy Home
Huff Harrington Home
Jo Rabaut
Jonathan Savage
Kay Douglass
Lauren DeLoach
Lisa Mende
Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos of Mark Williams Design Associates
Melanie Millner
Melanie Turner
Michel Boyd
Parker Kennedy Living
Phoebe Howard
Rivers Spencer
Tristan Harstan