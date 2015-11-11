Introducing AH&L’s first annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse



Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine announces the inaugural 2016 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, debuting in Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park neighborhood this spring, from April 23 through May 15, 2016.

Designed by architect Dietrich T. Logan of Logan Design Group International and built by Bill Preston, president of Atlanta-based Paradise Builders Inc., the 20,000-square-foot English manor-style abode, located on 3.5 acres, will serve as the ultimate interpretation of gracious living and quintessential Southern style.

Renowned Atlanta-based interior designer Suzanne Kasler will serve as Honorary Chair for the 2016 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Named to the AD100, Kasler is known for her casual elegance as well as for her signature collections for Lee Jofa, Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort and Ballard Designs. She will design the dining room at this year’s Showhouse.

A portion of the proceeds from the Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens ticket sales will benefit Safe Kids Georgia, the prevention outreach arm of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). Find more details at southeasternshowhouse.com.

2016 Designers

Suzanne Kasler, Honorary Chair

Alison Womack Jowers and Cheryl Womack

Amy Morris

Andrew Brown

Barbara Westbrook

BD Jeffries Design Group

Beth Webb

Bob Brown

Brian Watford

Don Easterling and Nina Nash for Mathews Furniture + Design

Ginger Brewton

GordonDunning with Lloyd Flanders

Gramercy Home

Huff Harrington Home

Jo Rabaut

Jonathan Savage

Kay Douglass

Lauren DeLoach

Lisa Mende

Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos of Mark Williams Design Associates

Melanie Millner

Melanie Turner

Michel Boyd

Parker Kennedy Living

Phoebe Howard

Rivers Spencer

Tristan Harstan