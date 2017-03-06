Introducing the 2017 Southeastern Designer Showhouse!

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is pleased to present the second-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, debuting in Buckhead on April 20! Here’s what you need to know about planning your visit to this spectacular spring showhouse.

The House : Originally designed by renowned Atlanta classical architect James Means, the circa-1961 residence, located in Buckhead’s Kingswood neighborhood, is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation. The new design will reimagine and expand the historic core of the house, while new construction adds a family room, master wing (bedroom, bathroom, sitting room and his-and-hers closets) and a porch wing with an infinity-edge pool, plus an upstairs laundry, three-car garage and terrace level with a wine cellar, tasting room, exercise room and game room.

The Team : Architect Yong Pak of Pak Heydt; Builder Michael Ladisic of Ladisic Fine Homes; Richard Anderson of Richard Anderson Landscape Architecture and kitchen-and-bath designer Matthew Quinn of Design Galleria Kitchen & Bath Studio.

The Designers :

Jackye Lanham, Jacquelynne P. Lanham Designs (Atlanta, GA)

Stan Topol, Stan Topol & Associates (Atlanta, GA)

Tammy Connor, Tammy Connor Interior Design (Charleston, SC and Birmingham, AL)

Matthew Quinn, Design Galleria Kitchen & Bath Studio (Atlanta, GA)

Phoebe Howard (Jacksonville, FL)

William Peace, Peace Design (Atlanta, GA)

Will Huff and Heather Dewberry, Huff-Dewberry (Atlanta, GA)

Tristan Harstan, Tristan Harstan Interior Design (Palm Beach, FL)

Lauren DeLoach, Lauren DeLoach Interiors (Atlanta, GA)

Chad James, Chad James Group (Nashville, TN)

Mark Simmons, Mark Simmons Interiors (Nashville, TN)

Paige Schnell, Tracery Interiors (Rosemary Beach, FL)

Dana Wolter, Dana Wolter Interiors (Birmingham, AL)

Sarah Bartholomew, Sarah Bartholemew Designs (Nashville, TN)

Anna Braund (Atlanta, GA)

Lisa Palmer, Summerhouse (Jackson, Mississippi)

B.D. Jeffries (Atlanta, GA)

Susan Jamieson, Bridget Beari Designs (Richmond, VA)

Gordon Dunning (Atlanta, GA)

Minhnuyet Hardy (Atlanta, GA)

Huff Harrington Home (Atlanta, GA)

Cindy Ingram for Ethan Allen (Atlanta, GA)

Dan Belman and Randy Korando, Boxwoods Garden & Gifts (Atlanta, GA)

Margaret Kirkland, Margaret Kirkland Interiors (Atlanta, GA)

The Beneficiary: The Atlanta History Center

Not-to-be Missed: Special events will be held each weekend, and are free with admission! Don’t miss a floral demonstration with Birmingham floral designer Sybil Sylvester; Atlanta History Center’s Sheffield Hale on the Cyclorama’s relocation from Grant Park to Buckhead; and a panel discussion with Southern design doyenne Jackye Lanham.

Tickets: Visit SoutheasternShowhouse.com for tickets and further information on parking!