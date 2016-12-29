Our Best of January
events
- Ring in AmericasMart’s 60th anniversary and shop home decor and furniture to accessories and gifts at this year’s Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market. On January 12 at 11 a.m., don’t miss Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls moderate a conversation with Bunny Williams and Annie Selke, followed by lunch and a book signing. Also catch Adam Japko of Esteem Media and the Design Bloggers Conference moderate a panel with Paloma Contreras of La Dolce Vita, Nora Murphy of Connecticut Country House, and Courtney Allison of French Country Cottage on January 14 at noon. January 10-17; americasmart.com
- Shop works by more than 350 select artists in 6,000 square feet of gallery space at Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art Artists Market. The six-day juried Artists Market features contemporary, realist, impressionist and folk works, as well as sculpture and jewelry in all price points. Proceeds benefit Trinity School. January 30 – February 4, 2017; spotlightonart.com
- Enjoy an advance peek at the New Year’s must-have products at ADAC’s Product Launch Showcase. The one-stop-shop will allow guests to learn about 2017’s new lines, preview freshly released fabrics and gather high-style design inspiration. January 12-13; adacatlanta.com/events
- MODA presents Designing the Future of Food, a look at cutting-edge developments in food production being done in Atlanta and beyond. Curated by MODA, the exhibition will examine the future of farming, equitable food distribution and methods for creating sustainable and efficient food systems. January 21-May 7; museumofdesign.org
- The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces presents the Callanwolde Arts Festival, an indoor festival featuring the works of more than 80 artists, including painters, glass artists, metalworkers, photographers, jewelers and more. Guests will also enjoy live music, artist demonstrations, gourmet food trucks, and music and dance performances. January 20-22; callanwoldeartsfestival.com