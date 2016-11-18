Thanksgiving in Atlanta

Where to find Turkey Day fixings in Atlanta

Garnish & Gather aims to take the stress out of holiday hosting with its “one-pot wonders,” a selection of dishes designed to be whipped up during the busiest season of the year. Ideal for entertaining family and friends, the dishes can serve as quick meals on days spent with out-of-town guests or as easy Thanksgiving side dishes. The meal-kit company has also partnered with Joseph & Co. for Gatherings at Home, a curated dinner party experience offering prepared appetizers, sides and desserts. garnishandgather.com

Pick up family-style Thanksgiving dinner to-go at Sweet Auburn Barbecue. Serving six people, the dinner includes sliced smoked turkey with gravy, a choice of two sides (think mac and cheese, cole slaw, Jamaican jerk collards and borracho beans) , cornbread, cranberry sauce and a choice of biscuits or cornbread. Customizable add-ons are available, and Sweet Auburn will also be offering whole Turkeys that have been brined for 24 hours. Email catering@sweetauburnbbq.com or by call (678) 515-3550 to place an order. sweetauburnbbq.com

During the week of Thanksgiving, PeachDish offers boxes with all the ingredients and recipes needed to make a classic holiday meal at home. Starting at $60 and available in 4-serving increments, each refrigerated box includes fresh ingredients and recipes for classic dishes such as pecan and apple dressing, roasted root vegetables with sage, creamed Brussels sprouts and biscuits. Add-ons include a pasteurized, organic Turkey from Organic Prarie, a cured and smoked ham from Riverview Farms and apple crisp with vanilla cream. peachdish.com/store

Savor a decadent holiday meal without cooking with Le Bilboquet’s Thanksgiving menu, featuring a fresh take on holiday favorites, such as butternut squash soup with sage and goat cheese ravioli, salmon tartare with grain mustard and traditional roasted turkey with homemade stuffing. Dinner is $65 per adult and $25 per child. call (404) 869-9944 for reservations. lebilboquetatlanta.com