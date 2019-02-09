5 romantic rooms that have us swooning this Valentine’s Day

From soft and feminine to glam and bold, we’re crushing hard on these dreamy spaces

For the inaugural Southeastern Designer Showhouse, designer Amy Morris created a feminine ladies' lounge that was swathed in pink and made for entertaining. "I imagine a bunch of dear friends playing cards, planning a charity event, having cocktails or just catching up," says Morris.

Statement pieces abound in this lady's lounge, designed by Cathy Rhodes for the 2017 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse. A shapely sofa and velvet daybed offer plush seating options and a dose of luxury. "My starting point for the room, when I knew I wanted something that was glamorous, was the Cowtan & Tout curtain fabric because I just thought the silver embroidered medallions were pretty and feminine and dressy," she says.

An AH&L Bath of the Year contest winner, this "her's" bath by Courtney Giles was inspired by a dreamy pink marble. Pink, taupe and white countertops are paired with a pink desert marble tile from Waterworks, while cut-crystal hardware from the Matthew Quinn Collection add additional feminine details.

A marble-topped red-lacquer vanity and Manuel Canovas wallcovering make a statement in this ultra-chic powder room designed by Barbara Westbrook. "It's fun to walk into someone's powder room and want to come out and talk about it, just like in a great restaurant," the designer explains.

"The primary inspiration for this room is the beautiful garden it overlooks," says designer Carole Weaks. She kept the floor-to-ceiling windows unobstructed and incorporate Nina Campbell's Pavilion Garden drapery fabric as a nod to nature. Layers of artwork and antiques—including a painting by artist Sergiy Hai that holds court above the fireplace.