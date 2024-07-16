August Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

History Made: Norman Askins Names First Ever Firm Partner

For the first time in its 47-year history, esteemed Atlanta-based architecture firm Norman Davenport Askins, Architect appoints its first ever partner, Geoffrey Yovanovic, AIA, rebranding to Norman Davenport Askins, Architects. Known for their classical designs and passion for historic preservation, the nationally recognized firm is responsible for setting much of the standard for Atlanta design as we know it today. And while Askins has no plans to retire, Yovanovic, who has worked with Askins for more than eight years and leads many of the firm’s projects, will carry the torch of Askins’ legacy for future generations of architects. normanaskins.com

Atlanta Designers Receive National Recognition

Make way—House Beautiful released the Next Wave Class of 2024, where two Atlanta professionals are recognized among 13 rising design stars. Though both have worked in the industry for years, Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio’s Jerel Lake and Radhika Vydianathan of Kalaa Chakra Interiors have recently hit the scene running, using a fearless, “daredevil” approach to their projects. Both drawn to clean lines and modern, contemporary elements, the designers’ ultimate goal is welcoming spaces that stand the test of time. designgalleria.net; kcidesign.net

ADAC Announces the SEDY Awards Winners

Two local professionals were recently recognized for their design excellence at ADAC’s Southeastern Designers and Architect of the Year Awards. Selected from a roster of 26 finalists and more than 100 entries, architect Tim Adams of T.S. Adams Studio Architects and designer David Frazier took home the gold in the architect and residential design categories. The awards are meant to honor those who exemplify the highest caliber and who practice innovative, cutting-edge design. adacatlanta.com/awardwinners



Sacco Carpet gets a new Global Director of Business Development

After 15 years with Atlanta’s Marmi Natural Stone, Judy Talley starts an exciting new venture as the Global Director of Business Development at Sacco Carpet. Headquartered in New York City and London, Talley will remain at her Atlanta post while she works to enhance the company’s already booming business. saccocarpet.com

Old Edwards Inn Hospitality Group Changes Ownership

A weekend getaway destination beloved by Southerners, Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands, North Carolina, was recently acquired by Athens-based hospitality powerhouses James and Jessica Whitley. Finalized on June 14, 2024, the sale includes all of the Old Edwards assets, such as the inn and spa, 200 Main, Half-Mile Farm, Four65, Highlands Burrito, Old Edwards Club, GlenCove, and Norton Ridge. Lovers of the inn need not worry, as the Whitleys, who also own private lake community The Reserve at Lake Keowee in the Blue Ridge Mountains, expect little to change about the cherished retreat. oldedwardshospitality.com/old-edwards-inn-spa

Rivet House, An Ultraluxurious New Boutique Hotel, Debuts in Athens, Georgia

What was once an old denim mill in Athens, Georgia, is now home to the town’s swankiest boutique hotel, Rivet House. In collaboration with Atlanta-based Source, creative director and co-founder Jessica Whitley overhauled the 50-room property, keeping its exposed steel and brick and infusing modern elements—like sweeping chandeliers made of greenery, an earthy color palette, and custom clean-lined furniture—to soften the industrial bones. The hotel also introduces a 20-seat lobby bar, spa designed by Lydia Mondavi, and modern Italian restaurant to the bustling neighborhood. rivethouse.com