AH&L 2018 Gift Guide: For Her

Blog
December 4, 2018437Views
Treat-yourself must-haves and pops of pretty for the lady in your life

 

  1. Rosé All Day Kit, $25; Winky Lux, (404) 205-5113; winkylux.com
  2. Terre de Lumière L’eau de Toilette, $89, L’Occitane, (404) 869-8400; usa.loccitane.com
  3. Brass Circle Earrings, $30, INK + ALLOY, (404) 963-5354; inkalloy.com
  4. Milk & Honey Body Lotion and Milk & Honey Hydrating Mask, $65 & $75, Sapelo Skincare; sapeloskincare.com 
  5. Penelope Cap-Toe D’Orsay Pump, $378, Tory Burch, (404) 816-3261; toryburch.com
  6. Wool Blanket – Pededestrians 4 by Michele Rondelli, $149.20; zigzagzurich.com

 

Gift Guide
Claire Ruhlin

Claire Ruhlin

Associate Editor