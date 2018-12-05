AH&L Gift Guide: for the hostess

Be a gracious guest and treat the holiday hostess!
- Nixon Bottle Stopper, $58, Jonathan Adler, (404) 367-0414; jonathanadler.com
- Meal Kit Gift Card, from $45, Garnish & Gather, (678) 701 – 8030; garnishandgather.com
- Purposeful Pecans, from $18, Meals on Wheels Atlanta and Lucy’s Market; mealsonwheelsatlanta.org; lucysmarket.com
- John Derian for Stubbs & Wootton Audubon Hunter Women’s Slipper, $650, Stubbs & Wootton; stubbsandwootton.com
- Grooved Stemless Champagne Flutes (set of 4), $80, Trinity Mercantile & Design, (404) 378-0197; trinity-decatur.com
- Swatch Box Set, from $82, East Fork Pottery, (828) 237-7200; eastfork.com
- Sister’s Sauce Bloody Mary Mix, $12/quart, Star Provisions; starprovisions.com; sisterssauce.com
- Beautiful Briny Sea Santa Sea Salt, $8, Peach Dish; peachdish.com; beautifulbrinysea.com