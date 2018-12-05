close

AH&L Gift Guide: For the Hostess

December 5, 2018400Views
Be a gracious guest and treat the holiday hostess!

 

  1. Nixon Bottle Stopper, $58, Jonathan Adler, (404) 367-0414; jonathanadler.com 
  2. Meal Kit Gift Card, from $45, Garnish & Gather, (678) 701 – 8030; garnishandgather.com
  3. Purposeful Pecans, from $18, Meals on Wheels Atlanta and Lucy’s Market; mealsonwheelsatlanta.orglucysmarket.com
  4. John Derian for Stubbs & Wootton Audubon Hunter Women’s Slipper, $650, Stubbs & Wootton; stubbsandwootton.com
  5. Grooved Stemless Champagne Flutes (set of 4), $80, Trinity Mercantile & Design, (404) 378-0197; trinity-decatur.com
  6. Swatch Box Set, from $82, East Fork Pottery, (828) 237-7200; eastfork.com
  7. Sister’s Sauce Bloody Mary Mix, $12/quart, Star Provisions; starprovisions.comsisterssauce.com
  8. Beautiful Briny Sea Santa Sea Salt, $8, Peach Dish; peachdish.com; beautifulbrinysea.com

 

