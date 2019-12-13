AH&L Gift Guide: For the Lady
- Lee Radiwill Petite Bag in Brilliant Red, $498, Tory Burch, Lenox Square, (404) 869-0264; toryburch.com
- Ambient Lighting Blush Palette – Ghost by Hourglass, $58, Sephora; sephora.com
- Embossed Faux-Shagreen Heart Box by Aerin, from $130, Neiman Marcus; neimanmarcus.com
- Tiffany T Wire Bar earrings in 18k Gold, $3,600, Tiffany & Co., (404) 261-0074; tiffany.com
- Romy 85 Metallic Glitter Degradé Point-toe Pumps, $725, Jimmy Choo, (404) 475-2800; jimmychoo.com
- Cairo Robe, $225, Matouk Luxury Linens; matouk.com