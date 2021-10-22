AH&L’s Partner’s Card Shopping Picks

The holidays are nearing and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles has gift giving top of mind! Check out a few of our shopping picks from the 2021 Partner’s Card, offering 20% off at more than 400 Atlanta-area retailers and restaurants October 22–28.

Proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes.



Lap of Luxury: Gramercy

Gramercy is known in the Southeast as the “sweethearts of the fine linen industry.” Their attention to detail and curated style allow you to find the perfect pieces to make every room feel special. While focusing on fine linens, Gramercy also offers custom monogramming, home furnishings, and beautiful gifts. shopgramercy.com

1. Lenora by Dina Yang Clover Nightgown, $128

2. Richardo Ginori Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate, $140 each

Richardo Ginori Oriente Italiano Dessert Plate, $124 each

Haute Home Sultana Napkins with monogram (Set of 4), $254

3. D.Porthault Jete de Fleurs, Standard Sham, $325

4. Alicia Adams Classic Throw, $45



Party-Perfect: Fête

From fine china to everyday china, crystal, flatware, gifts, jewelry, linens, original artwork and home decor, find an array of beautiful things to help you celebrate any and all special occasions or even just a Sunday dinner at Buckhead’s newest resource for one-stop entertaining shopping, fête. tresbellefete.com

1. Babos Charger, $205 each

Gray Fishscale Dinner, $310 each

Golden Elegance Dessert, $215 each

Indian Basket Salad, $195

Christofle Flatware (5-piece set), $597

2. Acrylic Tray*, $39.99/$59.49

3. Baccarat Butterfly, $175

Pair Baccarat Flutes, $570

Baccarat Massena Stem, $190 each

4. Herend Dog with Frisbee, $395

Herend Hermit Crab & Conch, $1,980

Herend Antelope, $450

Herend Medical Bunny, $395

5. Michael Aram Frame, $100

Sterling Bear Rattle on Ring, $115

Sterling Baby Cup, $200

Herend First Curl Box, $165

*Engraving available on site

Home Haven: Kudzu and Company

Kudzu and Company is a family-owned business offering fine furnishings, custom upholstery, lighting, decor and gifts to suit many styles and tastes. Accenting this varied assortment is a carefully curated selection of antiques and vintage pieces.

Kudzu and Company in Sandy Springs is the sister store to Kudzu Antiques+Modern in Decatur, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most beloved antique and home furnishings stores since 1979. kudzuandcompany.com

1. Gold Statement Chandelier, $744

2. Original Oil Painting, $1,045

3. Assorted Barware, Priced from $9

4. Custom Lee Industries Armchair, Chair is a custom order. Price determined by fabric selection.

5. Artisan Orchid Planter,Orchids in varying sizes priced from $50



Fall Fashion: Hemline

A trusted and sought-after resource for covetable fashion with stores in Vinings and Alpharetta, Hemline is the ultimate shopping destination for show-stopping fall fashion. From army green tweed and corduroys in clay to primary colored maxis, lock in these bold autumnal hues and studded accessories with these stylish offerings from Hemline. shophemline.com

1. Lele Sadoughi Lily Earrings, $168

2. Rails Top, $198

3. Farm Rio Maxi, $295

4. Matisse Boot, $110

5. Haute Shore bag, $98

6. Mother Cordoroy pants, $208

7. Generation Love blazer, $385

The Partner’s Card benefiting Camp Twin Lakes is valid October 22–28. Purchase yours today at partnerscard.com.