Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville will celebrate its 30th anniversary event on January 31 – February 2, 2020, at Music City Center in Nashville. The Show, which is the largest of its kind in the United States, will feature world renowned speakers, more than 150 antiques and horticulture dealers and expertly landscaped gardens. This year’s lecture line-up features once-in-a-lifetime discussions that highlight the show’s theme, “Legacy,” from both local and international tastemakers. antiquesandgardenshow.com

Ballyfin Demesne: The Restoration of an Irish Country House—Nina Campbell in conversation with Fred Krehbiel, Jim Reynolds and Colin Orchard.

Building Architecture Into Landscape: Bold Designs for Natural Beauty by Martin Wirtz, Principal, Wirtz International.

Born to Party, Forced to Work: 21st Century Hospitality by Bronson van Wyck, Founder of Van Wyck & Van Wyck.

Blackberry Farm: The Legacy of Home by Mary Celeste Beall, Proprietor of Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, and Kreis Beall, Co-Founder and former Proprietor of Blackberry Farm.

