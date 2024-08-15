August Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

T.S. Adams Studio Architects appoints new firm partner

Architecture firm T.S. Adams Studio Architects recently announced the promotion of Noah Speights to partner. A Mississippi native and with the firm since 2005, Speights quickly became a valued mentor and leader within the studio, exhibiting a deep passion for residential architecture. Renowned for their traditional style, the firm keeps the shifting changes in design top of mind, balancing beauty, function, and innovation in each project. tsadamsstudio.com

Atlanta’s Kolo Collection wins the ICFA Apollo Award

Atlanta-based outdoor furniture brand Kolo Collection won big at the 2024 International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA) Apollo Awards, taking home the award in the Multi-Store Category. Announced this July at a gala held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Apollo Award recognizes retail excellence in the sales and marketing of outdoor furnishings, honoring those who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments. Kolo Collection was opened in 2003 by owners Michelle Larrabee-Martin and Greg Martin, and has since opened a second location in Nashville, Tennessee. kolocollection.com

AJ Madison opens new Atlanta showroom

Celebrated online kitchen appliance retailer AJ Madison is opening their fourth showroom location right here in Atlanta. Located at 8725 Roswell Rd., the 12,000-square-foot retail store will feature a selection of over 150 brands providing an enjoyable shopping experience for homeowners and trade partners alike. Beginning Thursday, July 18, the Atlanta showroom will start accepting private appointments for customers, and the official opening will be Thursday, August 22. ajmadison.com

Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture welcomes new leader of management team

Known for their timeless and traditional European garden designs, Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture is a household name in the South and beyond. After a recent restructuring, the firm has welcomed Tim Gartland of Hamilton land Services as the new leader of their management teams. At the helm, Hamilton—who had a strong working relationship with the firm’s late founder Carson McElheney—is committed to carrying out McElheney’s company vision and dedication to quality of service, client satisfaction, and classic, picturesque gardens. carsonmcelheney.com

Honey Collins debuts capsule collection with O. Henry House

Boston- and Atlanta-based designer Honey Collins recently debuted her first capsule collection titled Honey House, a collaboration with O. Henry House, Studio 534, and Betsy Textiles. With four pieces in the collection—from the elegant Dunmore sofa to the playful Buckhead ottoman—Collins drew inspiration from her Atlanta roots and Northeastern practicality to share her personal design journey through each piece. O. Henry House is available through Paul+. ohenryhouseltd.com/honey-house

Atlanta home once owned by bestselling author Pat Conroy goes on the market

Located at 34 Peachtree Circle, Atlanta, GA and selling for $2.25 million, the 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home has hit the market. The beloved “Pat Conroy House” is an Ansley Park treasure originally built in the 1920s and rebuilt in 2003 following a fire that destroyed all but the carriage house. Combining period details and a modern open floor plan, the home boasts four finished levels. Complete with a breezy front porch, garden, and two car garage, the property’s most cherished feature is its carriage house, where Pat Conroy famously wrote his novel—including at least part of bestselling novel, The Prince of Tides. coldwellbankerhomes.com