Best of December

Dashing through December—infuse the holiday season with spirited events across the city

Through December 15 | Tour the previous home of famous golfer and Atlanta resident Bobby Jones at the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE, benefiting the Atlanta History Center. This year’s showhouse celebrates the past and present with a faithful redesign of the Buckhead residence where the Augusta National Golf Club was conceived. atlantaholidayhome.com

Through January 31 | Celebrate the holidays with the second-annual Winter Chalet Experience at INTERCONTINENTAL BUCKHEAD ATLANTA. With a lineup of winter offerings, guests will feel transported to a cozy chalet among snowy mountains—complete with live music, delightful bites, and festive refreshments from The Americano, the Italian-inspired steakhouse led by chef Scott Conant. intercontinentalatlanta.com

December 5—29 | Your next great masterpiece awaits! Head to PONCE CITY MARKET for Love Asheville from Afar—a pop-up art gallery featuring works from Asheville artists with studios in the city’s River Arts District, an area devastated by Hurricane Helene. Made possible by River Arts District Artists (RADA) Foundation, The Radical Hotel, Explore Asheville and Jamestown, proceeds benefit artists affected by the hurricane. poncecitymarket.com

December 5—February 13 | Spend the holidays at CHATEAU ELAN with a cozy lineup of holiday activities for all. The Annual Tree Lighting kicks off the season on December 5, complete with a champagne toast, hot coco bar, and Nutcracker performance. On select days, attend Vintage Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Versallies Restaurant. Offerings include festive sandwiches, warm scones, pastries, and many sweet treats. Don’t forget to brush up on your skating skills this winter at The Rink at Chateau Elan—open until February 13. chateauelan.com

December 5—8 | Presented by The Women’s Board, bring style to life at the 2024 FIRST COAST DESIGN SHOW. Attendees can connect with industry experts, discover inspiring pieces, and more. Featuring lectures from renowned designers Mark Sikes, Amanda Lindroth, and Ellen Kavanaugh, the four-day event includes immersive experiences and a children’s fashion show. firstcoastdesignshow.com

December 12 | Raise a glass to the successful first year of the Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance (AAPIDA) Southern Chapter at the AAPIDA HOLIDAY PARTY. Hosted by Designer Carpets, meet and mingle with fellow interior designers, architects, and other creatives. While reflecting on the year’s accomplishments, enjoy light refreshments and tasty bites. Open to trade only. adacatlanta.com/events/aapida-holiday-party/

December 15 | Escape the bustle of the city for an evening and explore the lovely town of Senoia at the SENOIA CANDLELIGHT TOUR OF HOMES. The annual self-guided tour puts the town’s charm and historic homes—all decked out for the holiday season—on full display. Attendees can wander through a charming selection of residences, and light refreshments will be provided. enjoysenoia.com

December 14 | Get in the spirit with seasonal sips at Liveable Bickhead’s HOT CHOCOLATE CRAWL including stops at the Nobu Hotel and Phipps Plaza. With live music, the crawl kicks off at Lenox Square where visitors can get a complementary photo taken with the Grinch before the hot coco commences. Featuring stops throughout the Buckhead Village district at designated locations, this festive stroll is a can’t-miss. livablebuckhead.com

December 21 | It’s Christmastime at THE KROG DISTRICT! Cozy up by outdoor firepits with s’mores stations, live music, and a holiday movie for an afternoon of festive fun. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., catch the live Christmas jazz band to get you in the holiday spirit. While you’re there, grab dinner at one of Krog’s many delicious vendors or do some last minute Christmas shopping. thekrogdistrict.com

December 24 & 25 | Ditch the hassle of holiday cooking and dine at the WALDORF ASTORIA ATLANTA on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Crafted by chef Bermyson and his culinary team, guests can indulge in a five-course dinner tasting menu, beginning with Truffle Potato Pavé and Sturgeon Caviar. With the main course of Wagyu A5 Ribeye and Smoked Swordfish, the irresistible evening is topped off with delightful desserts like the Chestnut and Chocolate Bûche de Noël. A three-course menu will also be available on Christmas Day. hilton.com

Throughout December | Don’t miss this year’s pop-up holiday bars throughout Atlanta. Gear up! It’s time to hit the slopes with RANGER STATION’s Après Ski Holiday Pop-Up Bar, replete with retro ski decor and plenty of cozy corners to snuggle up in. The menu is dotted with festive bites and holiday sips like the housemade eggnog, and channel your inner-child with nostalgic cocktail concoctions like the Chocolate Banana Yoo-hoo Rum Runner. For those who might be feeling a little naughty, order a shotski—served on an actual ski—with friends. rangerstationatl.com

As Santa always says, seeing isn’t believing—believing is seeing. So, get in the holiday spirit while sipping on holiday spirits at THE BLIND ELF Pop-Up Bar. Located in Buckhead, The Blind Pig transforms throughout the year for various holidays, but The Blind Elf might just take the cake. With over-the-top festive decor, the magic of the season is captured in the winter wonderland atmosphere. theblindpigparlourbar.com

It’s a miracle on Monroe! Located at Tapa Tapa, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at MIRACLE, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar with locations across the U.S. and beyond. With kitschy references and decor, you can’t escape the warm wave of holiday nostalgia. For the 2024 holiday season, Miracle is partnering with Seva Foundation. miraclepopup.com