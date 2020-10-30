Our Best of November



NOV. 14 + NOV. 28 | Safely enjoy your favorite fall activities with Ponce City Market Goes Inside Out. Happening every other Saturday through December 12, the family-friendly series invites guests to tailgate in the open-air while your favorite teams are livestreamed on a big screen, play yard games, listen to live music, indulge in local food vendors and more. The next event will be held on Nov. 14. More details at poncecitymarket.com



THROUGH DEC. 31 | Flux Projects presents Don’t Waste Your Vote, an interactive public art installation by Dutch artists Bouke Bruins and Daan Wubben. Serving as a playful data collector, the installation features rotating questions above “yes” and “no” trash bins with the idea that guests will cast their vote to the poll by disposing of their waste in the bin that most aligns with their opinion. Located at Buckhead Village District through Nov. 4 then moving to Westside Provisions through Nov. 29 and Ponce City Market through Dec. 31, the installation’s dual purpose is to reduce waste and encourage voting. fluxprojects.org



NOV. 12–DEC. 6 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace. A gracious Nantucket shingle-style cottage by Harrison Design, KBD Development & Construction and The Jane Group, the 6,500-square-foot abode features six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, and will highlight the work of 15 top Atlanta designers. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com





NOV. 13–JAN. 23 | In Jackson Fine Art’s latest exhibit The Garden, photographer Erik Madigan Heck merges familiar and fairytale family life through oversaturated photography featuring his wife and two young sons as his main subjects. The richly colorful aspect of the photos, which were mostly shot at his personal home in New England, explores themes of rebirth, beauty, spontaneity and aesthetic fantasy. Available to view by appointment only. jacksonfineart.com

THROUGH NOV. 29 | Get outside and enjoy the fresh air with the High Museum of Art’s Murmuration installation. Designed by New York City firm SO – IL and inspired by Atlanta’s reputation as a city within a forest, the installation features mesh canopy suspended over the Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza by a steel framework. Benches and “pods” suspended from the installation underneath serve as a place for guests to socialize. high.org