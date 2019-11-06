Introducing the 2019 Home for the Holidays Showhouse

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse



Renovation Inspiration



Renowned Atlanta-based architecture firm Harrison Design may be known for its newly constructed palatial estates, but this year’s Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse showcases how a refined renovation can add character, livability and intriguing details to an existing residence.

Proving you don’t always have to build new to achieve your desired aesthetic, this 6,500-square-foot residence, renovated by White Oak Fine Homes and Firelight Homes, displays luxe architectural details at every turn, from an attached bath cantilevered over the verdant grounds like a floating glass box to a second glass enclosure that contains a sculptural staircase connecting all three levels, offering lush back yard views while flooding the interior with natural daylight.

Situated at the end of a long drive on a nearly four-acre forested lot, the Showhouse interior selections have been chosen by The O’Donnell Group; nearly 20 Atlanta interior designers have transformed its three levels of interior spaces.

Interior Inspiration

Originally a 1950s-era Saltbox, the newly renovated residence now boasts several new additions including a distinctive new office tower on one end of the house balanced by a master bedroom wing on the other. The entrance, accessed via a spacious covered terrace on the front exterior, opens up to a two-story dining room with exposed timbers as well as an open concept kitchen, breakfast and living room with vaulted ceiling.

Not to be missed: Kingdom Woodwork‘s showstopping clean-lined kitchen and adjacent Butler’s pantry; the glassed-in Master Bath with floating vanity and Air Tub (with ceiling-mount tub filler) by MTI to a stunning shower wall and floor by Renaissance Tile & Bath; and the terrace-level Wellness Room decorated by Robin LaMonte with a Therapy Tub and Foot Spa by MTI and shower wall by Levantina.

Support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

2019 Home for the Holidays ticket proceeds will once again benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. choa.org