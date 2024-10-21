October Dispatches in Design

Hot happenings and big announcements hitting the Southeastern design industry

R Hughes Opens Showroom in the New York Design Center

It’s official—R Hughes is a Big Apple resident! The Atlanta-based brand opened a 7,000-square-foot space on the top floor of the New York Design Center. The stylish showroom features furniture, lighting, and textile designs from respected brands like Refractory and Hallworth. r-hughes.com

Atlanta Design Industry Celebrates Design Excellence at the Shutze Awards

Located at the Piedmont Driving Club on October 5, the city’s top interior designers, architects, and industry professionals gathered to celebrate the shining stars of the Atlanta design world who uphold the principles of classical design at the annual Philip Trammell Shutze Awards. View the project winners in the November issue of Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles. atlantahomesmag.com

The Atlanta Opera to Build a New Arts Center on the Atlanta Beltline

The historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse, located on Woodward Way on the Atlanta Beltline, is set to receive a major update by 2027. The Atlanta Opera will transform the iconic build into a multi-disciplinary arts center. Not only will the structure be home to the opera, but it will also include a nature-inspired recital hall, immersive theater venue, and education spaces. The facility is expected to cost $45 million and will be complete by the summer of 2027. atlantaopera.org

Milieu Opens Showroom at ADAC

The newest addition to the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, Milieu, occupies a lovely 1,350-square-foot space. Inside, you’ll find a range of products including custom game tables and furniture including poker and billiards tables. Stop by today to welcome them! milieu1928.com

PORCELANOSA Atlanta Showroom Opens

This month, Spanish ceramics manufacturer PORCELANOSA opened the doors to its new Atlanta showroom located on Peachtree Street in Buckhead. Visit the showroom to pursue high-end surfaces, fixtures, and tiles for the bathroom and kitchen. With eight bedroom settings, three kitchen displays, a living space, and much more, the PORCELANOSA showroom is a must-stop-by! porcelanosa.com

New Atlanta Stores Hit the Scene

Looking for an excuse to go shopping? Consider this your sign! From Buckhead to Midtown, Atlanta gained several new shops this season—including Boll & Branch, designer and retailer of luxury home decor and bedding. Located in the Westside Provisions District, Boll & Branch will offer complimentary design consultation and a tailored product selection. shop.bollandbranch.com

Do you have your perfect fall wardrobe yet? Bridge Boutique has arrived at Ponce City Market, offering dresses and apparel, unique gifts, home furnishings, and accessories. Founded by Mañana Cain, the new boutique is located on the second floor of the central food hall, next to Glad & Young. bridgeboutique.com

This just in—Texas-based lifestyle brand Lucchese will open its first Georgia location in spring 2025 at Buckhead Village. In addition to artisan-crafted cowboy boots, the brand will also offer casual footwear, a curated assortment of unique apparel, leather goods, accessories, and handbags. Keep an eye out for the opening! lucchese.com

Hooker Furnishings’ Introduces Two New Fall Collections

Hooker Furnishings’ Pulaski Furniture division is expanding its Drew & Jonathan Home brand, created in partnership with Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. This fall, the company will introduce two new collections, Huntington and Huxton, featuring pieces for both the bedroom and dining room. The Huntington Collection is defined by its simple laid-back lifestyle where modern meets casual, and the Huxton Collection offers elevated elegance featuring geometric designs and linear aesthetic. hookerfurniture.com

Jaipur Living Introduces Inaugural Ambassador Program Featuring Renowned Design Tastemakers

Global leader in handcrafted rugs, Jaipur Living announced its new Ambassador Program, developed to deepen the brand’s relationships with members of the design community across the United States. Featuring five creators Dan Mazzarini, Kate Marker, Chelsey Brown, Rydhima Brar, and Erin Fetherston, the program brings unique perspectives and styles. These ambassadors will foster collaborations that inspire and innovate. jaipurliving.com