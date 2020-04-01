Our Best of April: Shelter-In-Place Edition



Window Shopping: Jackson Fine Art

While gallery visits are limited for the foreseeable future, this new (and free) app from Jackson Fine Art gives you unlimited access to their inventory which you can hang (virtually) all throughout your home. Today, install a collection of Gail Albert Halaban’s sensational “Italian Views” photographs and switch it out with Langdon Clay’s saturated urbanscapes for the weekend. Search for “Jackson Fine Art” in the Apple app store. jacksonfineart.com



The Show Must Go On: High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

The main events may have been canceled, but the fun doesn’t have to be! The High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction is moving online with more than 100 items to bid on. Virtual attendees will be able to preview the auction lot from April 6 to April 12, which includes items ranging from chef’s table dinners for six and cases of internationally-renowned wines, to private winery experiences and one-of-a-kind works of art. The online auction will be hosted on OneCause and will be held from April 13 to April 18. highmuseumwine.org

Raise Your Glass: Likewise at Citizen Supply

Enjoy happy hour at home with Likewise at Citizen’s Supply’s “Quaran-tini Time.” Jump on their Instagram Live (@likewiseatlanta) every day at 5 p.m. and learn how to create craft cocktails from your own kitchen. Don’t forget to leave a tip in their virtual tip jar to help support the 28 Likewise and Citizen Supply staff members. likewiseatlanta.com



A Worthy Cause: The Giving Kitchen

As many of us shelter in place, the restaurant industry non-profit, The Giving Kitchen, is rallying to provide the many unemployed service workers continued access to proper health care, basic provisions, volunteering opportunities while they act as an up-to-date resource to navigate the quickly changing industry landscape for employers, employees and patrons. Read this moving letter by Bryan Schroeder, Executive Director, Giving Kitchen. thegivingkitchen.org



Tour the City: Atlanta History Center

Now more than ever we’re yearning to get outside and see the city, and thanks to the Atlanta History Center, we can now do that from the comforts of home. With their “Atlanta in 50 Objects” exhibit now available online, history buffs and curious citizens alike can learn about the people, places and things that kick-started the place many of us call home—such as Chik-Fil-A, Martin Luther King Jr., the Phoenix Rising statue and hip-hop—all hand-picked from Atlantans themselves. atlantahistorycenter.com



Lesson Learned: Museum of Design Atlanta

If you’re feeling stir crazy while inside, exercise your brain with the Museum of Design Atlanta’s online classes and workshops. Young designers (ages 8-18) can strengthen their skills in a range of topics including 3D design, architecture, STEAM and coding, while adults can explore the worlds of social entrepreneurship and storytelling to strengthen a business. museumofdesign.org

Hats Off: The Mask Makers

Several of our own design industry peers are donating their skills and materials to fabricate masks that will slow the spread of COVID-19. Bedding company, Peacock Alley repurposed their sheeting work room to create masks so that child protective service workers could continue their jobs. Design firm, Cloth + Kind has upcycled their fabric remnants into masks for healthcare workers and Hollis Smith, a costume designer, is also pitching in on the mask-making efforts.



Book Look: A Garden for all Seasons

With a little extra time on our hands, we’ve found ourselves reaching for new reads to pass the days. Celebrate the arrival of spring by renewing your personal library with a list of sunny new tomes that promise to brighten—and enlighten! In A Garden for all Seasons (Rizzoli; $50), Kate Markert serves outdoor inspiration to readers on a shiny, blooming platter. atlantahomesmag.com/booklook