Our Best of August

From the Cashiers Designer Showhouse to alfresco art markets, enjoy these around-town August events!

Aug. 10 | In celebration of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ 40th anniveresary, join us for READER DAY at ADAC, where the Southeast’s leading designers, architects and tastemakers share insights into the art of living well. Danielle D. Rollins and Keith Robinson will discuss how they’ve mastered branding their fabulous personal style into an art form, while architect Andrew Cogar and interior designer Jackye Lanham will shed light on the nuances of creating a gracious, personal and welcoming home. ADAC showrooms, Bell Cabinetry and Made Goods, will host the day. Enjoy light bites at breakfast and lunch, along with a celebratory cocktail sampling at the end of the day. The event is complimentary, but registration is required. adacatlanta.com

Aug. 19—20 | The annual PIEDMONT PARK ARTS FESTIVAL is back for two days of art-filled fun. Featuring 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers and more, the festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live music, children’s activities as well as food and drinks for guest enjoyment. piedmontparkartsfestival.com

Aug. 23—25 | Open to the trade and public, ADAC is set to host their bi-annual Showroom Sample Sale. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the course of three days, take advantage of discounted pricing on designer brand, high-end indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting and accessories. adacatlanta.com

Aug. 24 & 28 | Author KATHRYN GREELEY is in Atlanta this month promoting her new book The Collected Cottage – Gardening, Gathering and Collecting at Chestnut Cottage. Greeley will be signing books at Boxwoods Garden & Gifts on August 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On August 28th, the author will be making her way over to Cowtan & Tout’s ADAC showroom from 3 to 5 p.m. for another book signing. thecollectedcottage.com

Aug. 25—Sept. 2 | Benefiting The Cashiers Historical Society, the CASHIERS DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE celebrates its 26th anniversary this year. Located in Chimney Top at The Club at High Hampton, 16 designers—including Nellie Howard Ossi, Douglas Hilton, Lisa Wester and Eric Ross—will transform the interiors of a classic and welcoming mountain retreat. cashiershistoricalsociety.org/showhouse

Aug. 26—27 | Taking place inside Grant Park, the two-day SUMMER SHADE FESTIVAL will unite regional and local artists as well as host food vendors and music entertainment. The event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the renovation and preservation of historic Grant Park. summershadefestival.org

Through Sept. 3 | On display at the HIGH MUSEUM OF ART from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is Ancient Nubia: Art of the 25th Dynasty, which showcases 200 works of art made during the Nubian reign (one of Africa’s earliest civilizations). Although Nubian artists created a plethora of jewelry, pottery, metalwork, furniture and sculptures, there is little known about their history. This exhibition gives museumgoers greater insight into how they lived. high.org

Through Jan. 7 | SCAD FASH presents their latest photography exhibition, Ellen von Unwerth: This Side of Paradise. Curated by Rafael Gomes, over 50 photos and fashion films by the photographer are showcased—spotlighting decadence, movement and glamour. Portraits of celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and Zoë Kravitz are also on display. scadfash.org