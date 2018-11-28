Our Best of December

Our can’t-miss events this month

THROUGH DECEMBER 9 | Don’t miss a tour of the newly built 2018 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse, a Buckhead estate sprawling more than 8,000 square feet. Open for tours through December 9, this year’s showhome borrows inspiration from British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens and features the work of architecture firm Harrison Design, builder Steve McGlamery and nearly 20 of Atlanta’s top interior design talents. atlantaholidayhome.com

DECEMBER 1–2 | Peek inside seven of Virginia-Highland’s historic residences during the neighborhood’s 24th annual Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes, featuring everything from a circa-1923 semi-Tudor style home to a craftsman bungalow. Local restaurants will provide bites at each home as well as at the YWCA. Proceeds benefit the Virginia-Highland Civic Association. vahitourofhomes.org

DECEMBER 6 | Tour the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse at night and enjoy an evening of festive holiday lights, sips and light bites, followed by self-guided tours of the house. atlantaholidayhome.com



DECEMBER 8–24 | The Atlanta Ballet brings an all-new version of its classic The Nutcracker production to The Fox Theatre, featuring choreography by the renowned Yuri Possokhov. The ballet’s first new Nutcracker in 20 years, the performance will also feature set designs by Tony Award-nominee Tom Pye, projection design by Tony Award-winner Finn Ross, costume design by Sandra Woodall and lighting design by David Finn. atlantaballet.com

THROUGH DECEMBER 31 | Toast to the holidays with festive cocktails and bites at Miracle Bar Atlanta, which returns to the city with three locations this year. Stop by Miracle on Monroe (inside Tapa Tapa), Miracle on Highland (inside The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café at PARISH) or the tiki-themed Sippin Santa (inside Bon Ton) for holiday-themed treats, sips and lights. Service is first come, first served; reservations are available at Miracle on Highland for parties of 8-10. miraclebaratlanta.com

THROUGH JANUARY 6, 2019 | The Atlanta Botanical Gardens eighth annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights returns for the holiday season with new features and favorite classics. Debuting this year is the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Several plant figures from the garden’s Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time exhibition will also showcase holiday lights this year. Don’t miss perennial favorites such as the Ice Goddess, Tunnel of Light along and the Orchestral Orbs. atlantabg.org