Our Best of December



DEC. 1 | Support small businesses, independent suppliers and artisan makers by shopping on Museum Store Sunday on December 1st. Offering a special shopping experience in one-of-a kind stores, museum-goers can purchase curated gifts or tokens that are unique to the museum’s mission. Participating Atlanta museums include The High Museum of Art, Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta History Center, Delta Flight Museum and more. museumstoresunday.org



DEC. 5 | Sip and snack while painting a personalized ornament at Serena & Lily Atlanta Design Shop’s Ornament Design Workshop with Hannah Betzel of Well and Wonder. Hannah will guide guests through painting a unique design on a ceramic ornament, which will then be packaged to take home for gifting or personal use. serenaandlily.com

THROUGH DEC. 8 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace closes for tours on December 8. Renovated by architectural designer Frank Heery of Harrison Design, what was once a modest 1950s-era Saltbox has transformed into a romantic, 6,500-square-foot sanctuary. Wander fom room to room and view stunning makeovers from nearly 20 of Atlanta’s top interior designers, or attend one of the many design- and holiday-themed events that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Proceeds support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com

DEC. 13 & DEC. 20 | Experience Christmases past with the Atlanta History Center’s Candlelight Nights. Held on the evenings of December 13 and December 20 from 5:30–9:30 p.m., guests can stroll through the decorated gardens and grounds illuminated by candlelight or visit three historic houses to experience how Southerners celebrated Christmas during the pioneer days, the Civil War era and the 1930s. atlantahistorycenter.com

THROUGH JAN. 5 | Ride into the holiday season in style with Macy’s Pink Pig. Located inside a 170-foot, 1950’s themed pink pig tent in the Lenox Square upper-level parking deck near Macy’s, the train ride—which has been an Atlanta holiday staple for more than 50 years—carries children and parents through a life-sized storybook that includes the original Pink Pig and other holiday friends. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. visitmacysusa.com

THROUGH JAN. 5 | Lace up your skates and prepare for an abundance of holiday cheer! The Roof at Ponce City Market has transformed into a winter wonderland with Skate the Sky, a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink fit for friends and family alike. In addition to the rink, guests will find over-the-top décor perfect for Instagrammable moments, seasonal treats, hot cocktails and cozy private igloos available to rent. Hours for the rink will be 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday; 3–10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 3-11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday. For those who want an adult’s night out, the rink becomes 21+ only after 5 p.m on Friday and Saturday. poncecityroof.com



DEC. 6–JAN. 5 | Step through the wardrobe and become a part of the story you know and love with Serenbe Playhouse’s NARNIA, an immersive dramatization based on the magical series of novels by C.S. Lewis. Perfect for people of all ages, the 90-minute walking experience introduces guests to a miraculous place with mystical creatures and lessons of courage, selflessness and wisdom along the way. serenbeplayhouse.com

THROUGH JAN. 11 | The holiday spirit comes to life with the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” exhibition. Explore several colorful lighting installations covering the entire grounds—including synchronized light, music and motion routines, larger-than-life plant giants dressed in a holiday glow and crowd-favorites like the Ice Goddess and Tunnel of Light. atlantabg.org