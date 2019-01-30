Our Best of February

AH&L’s can’t-miss events this month

FEB. 1–3 | The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville returns for its 29th year with the theme “A Passion For Home,” featuring speakers such as Faith Hill, Bunny Williams, Bobby McAlpine and more. In addition to the informative lectures, the three-day event showcases 150 antique, art and horticulture dealers. All proceeds benefit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and the Economic Club of Nashville (ECON). antiquesandgardenshow.com

THROUGH FEB. 2 | Shop curated works from more than 300 artists in 6,000 square feet of gallery space at Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art Artists Market. Inventory ranges from contemporary and folk works to sculpture and jewelry, at a range of price points. The event is free and open to the public. spotlightonart.com

FEB. 7–MAR. 7 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the 2019 Luxury Living Show at Phipps Plaza, on view at Monarch Court. Showcasing the latest luxury products and trends from around the world, the exhibit will feature a Dream Kitchen by Kingdom Woodworks, a Dream Bath by Schuon Kitchens and Baths, Inc. and an Outdoor Living Display by Southern Gentry Homes, Guy Gunter Home and Floralis Garden Design. atlantahomesmag.com/events

FEB. 24 | The Giving Kitchen hosts the seventh annual Team Hidi fundraiser at ASW Distillery’s Stave Room from 5–9:30 p.m., featuring bites and cocktails from an array of Atlanta’s top restaurants and a live auction benefiting Giving Kitchen’s mission to help restaurant workers overcome unexpected accidents, illness orinjury. thegivingkitchen.org/teamhidi

FEB. 28 | PIETRA Luxury in Stone and the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation present Night of Spectacles, an elegant showcase of works by local artists, as well as original works by students at Brenau University and Georgia Southern University made using recycled eyeglasses. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on pieces of art while enjoying bites, sips and the musical stylings of Del Baroni and Tony Winston. Held from 6–9 p.m. at PIETRA Luxury in Stone, the event benefits The Lighthouse’s mission to provide comprehensive vision and hearing care for uninsured and underinsured Georgia residents. spectaclesatl.com

FEB. 22 | After moving from its longtime home in Grant Park and undergoing significant restoration, the historic Battle of Atlanta cyclorama painting officially reopens this month at its new, custom-built home at the Atlanta History Center. The circa-1886 artifact is now housed in the circular, 23,000-square-foot Lloyd and Mary Ann Whitaker Cyclorama Building, which allows the painting to extend to its full size. Titled Cyclorama: The Big Picture, the new cyclorama presentation includes exhibitions covering shifts in Civil War memory and the virtual reality-like experience these paintings provided in their day. atlantahistorycenter.com

FEB. 24–27 | Join influencers, interior designers, new media innovators and design brands at the Design Influencers Conference. The three-day event celebrates the intersection of interior design and new media, including social media, digital marketing, blogging, branding and more, and will be held from February 24-27, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. designinfluencersconference.com