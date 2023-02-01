Our Best of February

Celebrate the month of February with these exquisite events happening in Atlanta & the Southeast!

Feb. 3-5 | Headquartered in music city, the ANTIQUES & GARDEN SHOW OF NASHVILLE is back as one of the largest antiques and horticultural shows in the country. Kathryn Saunders and Beth Kost are the 2023 co-chairs and selected this year’s theme: Home is the Tapestry of Your Life. Keynote lecturers are Aerin Lauder of lifestyle brand Aerin and Alice Naylor-Leyland of Mrs. Alice. antiquesandgardenshow.com

Feb. 3-25 | DK GALLERY is set to host its 15th annual Nude & Figure Show, presented every February. Classic and contemporary artwork by Kevin Chambers, Amy Cobb, Shellie Lewis Crisp and many more will be on display. The opening reception will be held on Feb. 3 from 6–9 p.m. dkgallery.us

Through Feb. 4 | A seasonal crowd favorite, SPOTLIGHT ON ART’s Artists Market is back to kick off the new year. Held at Trinity School, original artwork by 350 artists in categories such as pottery, jewelry, garden, contemporary and more will be showcased throughout. All market events are free and open to the public. spotlightonart.com

Feb. 11- May 7 | FERNBANK presents a vibrant exhibition titled The Nature of Color. Organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York, viewers will gain insight on how color conveys information and helps individuals make sense of the world in both human and natural environments through hands-on interactives. An installation of portraits by photographer Angélica Dass will be on display as well as a custom gown created specifically for the exhibit by Brandon Maxwell. fernbankmuseum.org

Feb. 24-26 | The THOMASVILLE ANTIQUES SHOW returns for its 34th year. High-end antiques and fine art exhibitors from all over the United States will make their way to Thomasville, Georgia for three days filled with design lectures, presentations and gatherings. Lecturers include industry experts like Alex Papachristidis, Sarah Bartholomew, Bryan Huffman and Thomas Lloyd. Proceeds benefit the Thomasville Antiques Show Foundation. thomasvilleantiquesshow.com

Through Mar. 18 | To begin 2023, JACKSON FINE ART presents their latest exhibit Steve Schapiro: Warhol & Ali. Schapiro was a renowned American photojournalist and captured six decades of cultural events. This exhibition celebrates the life of the artist and portrays American icons in an extraordinary light. jacksonfineart.com

Through Jun. 30 | On view now at SCAD FASH, Madame Grès: The Art of Draping showcases nearly 80 garments by the French courtier and costume designer. Curated by fashion historian Olivier Saillard and organized by Rafael Gomes, designs on view range from the 1930s to 1970s. Grès’ celebrated draped antique gowns are also on display. scadfash.org