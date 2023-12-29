Our Best of January

Happy New Year! From a design market to various exhibitions, check out these art-filled events around Atlanta

Through Jan. 4 | SWAN COACH HOUSE presents its annual small-works exhibition titled Little Things. Curated by Maria Bruckman and Jacob O’Kelley, the exhibition features hundreds of small works from over 70 Southeastern artists—including paintings, drawings, photographs and more. swangallery.org

Through Jan. 7 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART invites museum-goers of all ages to explore the life of one of the most well-known children’s authors Beatrix Potter (think The Tale of Peter Rabbit™ and The Tale of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle). Within the exhibition, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, more than 125 personal objects will explore Potter’s life as an imaginative businesswoman, natural scientist, farmer, and preservationist. high.org

Through Jan. 13 | The MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART OF GEORGIA (MOCA GA) presents the sixth installment of the biennial exhibition Gathered VI: Georgia Artists Selecting Georgia Artists. Featuring 46 artists from 20 cities and towns in Georgia, a wide variety of pieces will be showcased, including sculpture, painting, photography, textile, and new media. mocaga.org

Jan. 16—22 | This month ATLANTA MARKET at AmericasMart hosts their annual winter gift, decor, and lifestyle market. With over 6,000 participating brands, attendees will shop in a variety of categories such as outdoor living, tabletop, housewares, seasonal items, and much more. Available to the trade only. atlantamarket.com

Jan. 19—20 | The Cathedral of St. Philip welcomes back the second annual CATHEDRAL GIVING BY DESIGN, a reimagination of the Cathedral Antiques Show. Benefiting The Boyce L. Ansley School, a tuition-free private school for children experiencing homelessness, the weekend will be filled with endless design inspiration—including a tour of homes, live auction, designer panel, and more. cathedralgivingbydesign.org

Jan. 29—Feb. 3 | SPOTLIGHT ON ART Artists Market is back to celebrate the new year. Headquartered at the Trinity School, original art pieces by 350 artists in categories such as pottery, home, garden, and contemporary will be on display. All market events, including opening night and “Cocktails & Canvases,” are free and open to the public. spotlightonart.com

Through Jan. 30 | Kicking off the new year, DK GALLERY plays host to their latest nonobjective abstract exhibition titled No Beginning & No End: An Abstract Show. Featured artists include Clara Blalock, Elizabeth Chapman, Kim Goldstein, Shannon Deana Johnson, Barbara Nerenz-Kelley and more. The opening reception will take place January 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. dkgallery.us