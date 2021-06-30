Our Best of July

JUL. 2–SEP. 26 | Explore the evolution of lighting design at the High Museum of Art’s latest exhibit Electrifying Design: A Century of Lighting. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, the exhibit features nearly 80 lighting examples from acclaimed designers like Achille Castiglioni, Christian Dell, Greta Magnusson Grossman, Poul Henningsen, Ingo Maurer and more. From the whimsical to the sculptural, the designs challenge the status quo of lighting used solely as a function. high.org



JUL. 13–19 | Stay on trend for upcoming seasons by attending Atlanta Market at AmericasMart, the city’s premier gift, decor and lifestyle market. Featuring products from more than 8,000 brands, the market shows what’s up-and-coming in seasonal decor, gourmet cooking, tabletop design, outdoor living and more. atlantamarket.com



JUL. 19–Aug. 24 | Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ’96 Olympics in Atlanta and the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games with a lineup of festivities at the Atlanta History Center. In addition to the Atlanta ’96: Shaping an Olympic and Paralympic City exhibit where guests can learn about the long journey to becoming a host city, their will also be torches from every Olympic Games on display, artifacts and mascots from the Paralympic Games, an author talk with Randal Roark and Michael Dobbins and Opening Ceremony watch parties. atlantahistorycenter.com



JUL. 23–Aug. 7 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ Cloudland Station Showcottage makes its debut this month. The 1,800-square-foot cottage—designed by architectural designer Coleman Mills of Harrison Design—is a two-story, single-family residence with architectural elements that foster effortless indoor-outdoor connections. Nine interior designers from across the Southeast have decorated the interiors of “The Mountain Laurel.” Open for select weekends in July and August. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Georgia. cloudlandstation.com/designer-showcottage

THROUGH 2021 Transport to Africa and stand in the natural habitats of the animal kingdom in Illuminarium Experiences’ thrilling virtual safari spectacle WILD: Safari Experience. The first of its kind in Atlanta, the 30,000- square-foot venue is located right on the BeltLine and uses cinematic content shot on location in South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania. Furthermore, in-floor vibrations, state-of-the-art sound systems and high-resolution projection all create a truly authentic experience. illuminarium.com