Our Best of May

From the Southeastern Designer Showhouse to city art festivals, May has no shortage of events!

May 5-7 | Presented by the Decatur Arts Alliance, the DECATUR ARTS FESTIVAL is three days filled with specialty goods by local creatives. Don’t miss the ArtWalk taking place on Friday night from 6–10 p.m. with live performances on the square. Spend Saturday and Sunday exploring the Artists Market showcasing the works of 120 artists from all over the Southeast. This event is free and open to the public. decaturartsfestival.com

May 11-June 4 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & GARDENS opens its doors this month. The 8,500-square-foot custom-built home in Buckhead is one of the latest projects by developer Benecki Homes, architect William T. Baker & Associates, landscape architect Land Plus and interior specification designers Source, plus over 15 of the Southeast’s top design talents. Proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes. You can purchase tickets here! southeasternshowhouse.com

May 11 | TASTE OF ALPHARETTA is back this month and will feature over 60 of Alpharetta’s best restaurants with various food demonstrations. Participating restaurants include: Fogón & Lions, South Main Kitchen, American Pasta Factory. Attendees will also enjoy live music by Adam Patterson, DejaBlue Grass, The Platonics and more. Admission is free; food tickets can be purchased at event. awesomealpharetta.com

May 13-14 | The CHASTAIN PARK SPRING ARTS FESTIVAL is back for two days of visual arts crafted by Georgia artists. Over 175 painters, photographers, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers and more will be showcasing their latest creations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view live artist demonstrations, listen to live music, participate in hands-on activities and enjoy festival fare. chastainparkartsfestival.com

Through May 21 | The nonprofit organization GEORGIA AUDUBON is hosting a month full of activities in honor of the 2023 Georgia Bird Fest. Known as the state’s largest bird and nature festival, attendees will have the opportunity to register for an array of events for all ages like guided field trips to Georgia’s best birding hot spots and nature workshops. All proceeds support conservation efforts and education headed by Georgia Audubon. georgiaaudubon.org

Through August 13 | The HIGH MUSEUM OF ART presents George Voronovsky: Memoryscapes, the first major museum presentation by the late Ukrainian American artist. The exhibition showcases around 40 of his paintings as well as sculptures crafted from discarded materials including Styrofoam coolers and pizza boxes he collected during his time living on South Beach in the 1970s. high.org