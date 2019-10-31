Our Best of November

THROUGH NOV. 3 | There are just a few days left to shop and dine for a cause with the Partner’s Card. From retail to restaurants to fitness classes, the card will give shoppers a 20% discount at over 450 participating retailers and restaurants around the metro Atlanta area. Proceeds go to Camp Twin Lakes, a local non-profit camp that provides week-long summer programs and weekend retreats throughout the year for children with disabilities, serious illnesses and other life challenges. partnerscard.com

NOV. 6 | Members of Atlanta’s established arts community will step up to support friend and renowned artist Todd Murphy, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, through the Friends of Todd Murphy “For Todd” event at Mason Fine Art. From 6:30–10 p.m., guests can enjoy light bites and libations, bid on donated pieces through silent and live auctions and gather in support of one of Atlanta’s art icons. Funds raised from ticket purchases and auction items will help with medical expenses for Todd Murphy. factrelief.org/toddmurphy

THROUGH NOV. 7 | Preview various works of art and fashion from Trinity School Spotlight on Art artists exhibiting at the 2020 Artists Market—including Sally King Benedict and Mark Boomershine—during the Neiman Marcus Pop-Up Gallery. Located on the main floor of Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square, the evening event is open to the public and all items are available for immediate sale. spotlightonart.org



NOV. 8 | Join the Country Club of the South Charity Guild for the first annual Giving Tables—a celebration of tablescapes and charitable giving. Guests can peruse professionally decorated luncheon tables, shop for holiday gifts from a variety of seasonal vendors and enjoy a meal during a presentation from renowned designer and author, James Farmer. Proceeds from the Giving Tables support the CCS Charity Guild 2019 grant recipients. charityguild.org

NOV. 14–DEC. 8 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse opens this month, highlighting the work of some of Atlanta’s top interior designers. Architectural designer Frank Heery of Harrison Design has transformed what was once a modest, 1950s-era Saltbox on 4 acres of land into a romantic, five-bedroom sanctuary. Key new additions boast modern sensibilities—such as a floating glass box that’s now the master bathroom—and honor the house’s historical presence. Proceeds support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com



NOV. 15–DEC. 30 | Occupying the 66,000-square-foot Conklin Metal Building, PROJECT is the inaugural exhibition presented by the Temporary Art Center. Kicking off with an 8–10 p.m. reception on November 15, this site-specific show will feature dozens of Atlanta’s premier artists, as well as artists that have once called Atlanta home. In addition to the large-scale work, guests can explore a variety of projects that animate Atlanta’s newest contemporary art center including educational programs and a mini-art fair by Georgia State University’s MFA students. The Center’s closing date will be in late December and is subject to the demolition schedule of the building, which is slated for redevelopment in 2020. temporaryartcenter.com

NOV. 16 | Atlanta real estate firm Beacham & Company presents the Beacham Art Series, a new philanthropic component that will showcase original work created by more than 55 internationally acclaimed artists. Located at their Buckhead headquarters, the exhibit melds art, home and philanthropy through various paintings, photography and sculptures. To attend the November 16 exhibition event, which benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the public can request a ticket by emailing [email protected] beacham.com

NOV. 23–24 | Back for its 15th season, the Indie Craft Experience’s 2019 Holiday Shopping Spectacular is bigger and better than ever. The two-day event, which will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, is a curated market experience connecting crafters, artists, makers and vintage sellers with the Atlanta community. Enjoy sips and bites while shopping for holiday gifts from more than 200 vendors (think handmade jewelry, pottery, prints, bath products and more); take part in hands-on art activations; have your aura photographed; and browse locally produced food products while listening to carols from spontaneous chorus singers. ice-atlanta.com