Our Best of November



NOV. 4 | Breakthrough Atlanta is hosting a 25th anniversary celebration at the Foundry at Puritan Mill. This exciting evening will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and an inspiring program to celebrate Breakthrough’s accomplishments and raise funds to change even more lives through education. The evening will feature entertainment by actor and musician Chris Lee, former Breakthrough Atlanta student and cast member of Hamilton. breakthtroughatlanta.org/25years

NOV. 5–DEC. 23 | Jackson Fine Art presents an exciting joint exhibit with Sanlé Sory’s Volta Photo and Saïdou Dicko’s The Shadowed People. Both from West Africa, each artist’s photos give viewers a glimpse into the streets of Burkina Faso—both from the past and in the present. Sory’s photographs highlight the fashion and nightlife in and around Bobo-Dioulasso, where he still lives, during the 1960s-1980s, while Dicko photographs vibrant portraits, hand-painting the figures black to obscure their identities. jacksonfineart.com

THROUGH NOV. 7 | Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the 2021 Serenbe Designer Showhouse closes its doors this month. The 3,500-square-foot house—located in the Grange hamlet of Serenbe—was designed by Serenbe Planning + Design and built by South Haven Builders. Four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms plus an array of common areas will be decorated by 12 Atlanta designers. Proceeds benefit Art Farm at Serenbe. serenbeshowhouse.com

NOV. 18–DEC. 12 | Usher in the holiday season with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace. Designed by architect and developer Logan Design Group with interior specifications by Elizabeth Ferguson Design, the 11,383-square-foot English Regency residence is located on a 2-acre lot in Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood and features work by 20 of Atlanta’s finest designers. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. atlantaholidayhome.com

NOV. 18–JAN. 6 | What started two decades ago as a small-works holiday show, Swan Coach House Gallery’s annual Little Things exhibit is always a viewer favorite. The show will feature a wide selection of artists with works across a range of styles, including small-scale paintings, drawings, photographs and more. swancoachhouse.com

THROUGH NOV. 12 | Featuring new works from five Atlanta photographers, Spalding Nix Fine Art’s latest exhibit, Elemental, is a study in how we experience life through the lens. Covering themes including nature, art, architecture and self-perception, the photographers help viewers visually understand the ingredients that make up the world around us. spaldingnixfineart.com