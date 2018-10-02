Our Best of October

Our can’t-miss events this month

OCTOBER 2 | Join New York Times bestselling author Patti Callahan at the Atlanta History Center for a talk and book signing of her latest novel, Becoming Mrs. Lewis, her first foray into historical fiction and the story of Joy Davidman and C.S. Lewis takes place in London in the 1950’s.The evening will feature English-inspired bites by Tipple + Rose Tea Parlor and Apothecary and florals by Robert Long Flora Design. atlantahistorycenter.com

OCTOBER 6 | Fine-art photography, premier cuisine and entertainment collide at the 20th Anniversary Atlanta Celebrates Photography Auction Gala, helmed by Honorary Chairpersons Laura Adams and Andrew Feller. A cocktail reception and a silent auction kick off the evening at 6 p.m.—offering photography, books, photo equipment and more—followed by a live auction—featuring framed fine art photography and unique experiences—and seated dinner at 7:30 p.m. acpinfo.org

THROUGH OCTOBER 7 | Designed by Mitch Ginn and built by Mac McKinney, the 2018 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Serenbe Designer Showhouse features work by some of metro Atlanta’s premier designers. The four-bedroom, four and 1/2 bath home evokes the feeling of a modern farmhouse with board & batten exterior and a stone chimney. All net proceeds from the 2018 Serenbe Designer Showhouse will benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe. serenbeshowhouse.com

THROUGH OCTOBER 19 | Shop stylish vignettes featuring discounted high-end decor and original artwork at Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio pop-up shop, sponsored by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles. Proceeds benefit Dwell With Dignity Atlanta’s mission to escape poverty and homelessness through design. thriftstudio.com

OCTOBER 19–21 | Sample dishes and drinks from more than 90 local restaurants at the 2018 Taste of Atlanta, held at Historic Fourth Ward Park. In addition to tastings, the three-day event also includes live demo stages, workshops and a VIP Grand Tasting experience, which offers patrons the opportunity to sample exclusive craft beers, wine and cocktails. tasteofatlanta.com

OCTOBER 22 | Join some of the nations top business leaders for Little PINK Book’s Signature 14th Annual Fall Empowerment Event. The afternoon will include Step Into Success, a panel discussion moderated by Molly Fletcher, CEO of The Molly Fletcher Company, along with a luncheon with successful women. littlepinkbook.com

OCTOBER 26–NOVEMBER 4 | Enjoy a 20 percent discount at more that 450 retailers and restaurants across Atlanta with the purchase of the Camp Twin Lakes Partners Card— $70 for a physical card or $60 for a mobile version. Proceeds benefit Camp Twin Lakes, a local non-profit providing camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. partnerscard.com

OCTOBER 28 | Enjoy food by Fifth Group Restaurants—the team behind South City Kitchen, The Original El Taco, Ecco, Alma Cocina, Lure, La Tavola and Bold Catering & Design—at this year’s Sunday Supper at Serenbe, benefiting Giving Kitchen and presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Beer by SweetWater Brewery, wine and cocktails will also be served, and the evening will include a bonfire, hayrides around the farm and live music from Kristina Murray Band. After dinner, guests will enjoy desserts from Fifth Group’s Executive Pastry Chef Eric Wolitzky. A chartered bus will be leaving from and returning to Local Three. thegivingkitchen.org/serenbe