Our Best of October



OCT. 1–30 | Take a sneak peek at emerging design trends from around the world at the 2020 Luxury Living Show at Phipps Plaza. Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and on view all month at Monarch Court, the exhibit features the new and noteworthy in luxury product and will showcase a kitchen designed by Dove Studio Kitchen and Bath, a bathroom by Morgan Creek Cabinetry Co. and an outdoor living area by Floralis Garden Design. atlantahomesmag.com/events/ luxurylivingshow

OCT 3–4 | Autumn is here and Buckhead Village is celebrating by hosting a Fall Block Party + Sidewalk Shop & Stroll. On Saturday, October 3 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, October 4 from noon-6 p.m., Atlantans are invited to enjoy open-air shopping at participating retailers such as Alice + Olivia, Bella Cucina, Billy Reid, B.M. Franklin & Co., Theory and Buckhead Art & Co., complimentary fall treats and florals from Georgetown Cupcakes and Pinker Times, and complimentary kombucha and cold brew coffee from Kea Beverages. Head to The Veranda for live music, or browse the HERMARKET pop-up for goodies from the latest women-owned indie brands. Face coverings are required. buckheadvillagedistrict.com



THROUGH OCT. 4 | In partnership with Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the 7th annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse comes to a close this month. The nearly 2,600-square-foot farmhouse, which was designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven Builders, is nestled in Serenbe’s Mado neighborhood with scenic views of surrounding nature. Don’t miss the transformation—and charm—of this three-bedroom and bathroom residence, as imagined by eight of Atlanta’s top interior designers. serenbeshowhouse.com



OCT. 11 | Prepare for an evening of culinary delights—virtually, of course—with Wholesome Wave Georgia in their 11th annual Southern Chefs Potluck fundraiser. Broadcasting from the MET Atlanta Penthouse starting at 5 p.m., host Greg Best will join Chef David Rose for for a Southern cooking segment, Tiffanie Barriere (one of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s top five influential black female bartenders) for a cocktail segment, and food justice activist EliYahu Ysrael of Atlanta Harvest for an organic gardening segment. For ticketing information, visit wholesomewavegeorgia.org/potluck2020.

OCT. 15–25 | Premiering at Serenbe through October 4, the internationally traveling Biophilia Poster Competition & Exhibition, a display of more than 100 creations from artists and graphic designers celebrating the relationship between humans and nature, heads to Ponce City Market mid-month. With entries from 167 countries, the winners will be featured in the outdoor exhibit held at The Shed along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. biophiliaposters.com

OCT. 18 | Hop online and help support Atlanta’s hospitality workers with ATLFAMILYMEAL‘s virtual fundraiser “Feed the Fam.” Starting at 7 p.m. on the Feed the Fam website, the virtual experience will feature a livestream line-up of local music artist, cooking demos from acclaimed Atlanta chefs and bartenders like Kevin Gillespie, Virginia Willis and Todd Richards, raffles and more. All proceeds benefit ATLFAMILYMEAL. feedthefamatl.org