Our Best of September



THROUGH SEP. 8 | Celebrate creative expression and imagination with 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality, an immersive art experience held at The Works in the heart of Atlanta’s Upper Westside. Featuring both local and national collaborators, including Atlanta-based artists NNEKKAA and Sarah Emerson, and Los Angeles-based artist Uzumaki Cepeda, this interactive event allows participants to explore 29 separately-themed installations covering topics such as art, entertainment, politics and style. 29rooms.com

SEP. 14 | Join Atlanta Celebrates Photography for an enchanted evening designed to showcase world-class fine art photography and exquisite dining at the Atlanta Celebrates Photography Auction Gala to be held at the Fairmont on the Westside. The evening will include open bar, fine wines and Mediterranean dining experience created by James Beard-nominated Chef Todd Ginsberg. Cocktail reception and Silent Auction will be followed by an elegant seated dinner and Live Auction. Proceeds will be in support of Atlanta Celebrates Photography and the 2019 ACP Festival. acpinfo.org



Sep. 15 | Wholesome Wave Georgia will celebrate 10 years of fighting food insecurity and diet-related illness with their annual Southern Chefs Potluck. The event brings together guests for an exclusive, intimate evening of food, fellowship and charity. Local and regional chefs will bring their favorite dishes and the celebration will also feature local beer, wine and cocktails prepared and served by renowned mixologists. Guests are invited to dine in style while enjoying live music and mingling with chefs and farmers, plus take part in silent and live auctions for one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences. All proceeds will benefit Wholesome Wave Georgia. wholesomewavegeorgia.org

SEP. 20–OCT. 13 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Serenbe present the sixth annual Serenbe Designer Showhouse, debuting this month in Serenbe’s new Mado neighborhood. Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by South Haven, the 3,300-square-foot home will feature the work of some of the city’s top designers. Proceeds will directly benefit the Art Farm at Serenbe. serenbeshowhouse.com

SEP. 20–OCT. 31 | Multiple mediums and bright eye-catching hues take center stage at Gregg Irby Gallery’s Contemporary in Color exhibition, a group show featuring modern works by Holly Addi, Toni Swarthout, Stephanie Henderson, Tommy McDonnell and Logan Ledford. The show opens to the public with a preview party on September 20 from 6–8 p.m. greggirbygallery.com

SEP. 23–25 | Find inspiration at the fourth annual Fall Design Week Featuring Gift and Home, where guests will preview leading lifestyle and design trends, receive one-on-one time with showrooms and attend educational seminars with industry experts covering topics like small business marketing tips, juggling cross-state projects and real estate staging that is sure to make the sale. americasmart.com

SEP. 24–26 | Discover the ins and outs of Atlanta’s latest design styles at this year’s DISCOVER ADAC. The three-day celebration will highlight this year’s newest collections and designs, featuring hands-on demonstrations, panel discussions and meet-and-greets with designers and industry experts. On Thursday, September 26, join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Ralls for a keynote discussion with interior designer Madeline Stuart. adacatlanta.com

SEP. 26 | Join some of Atlanta’s most talented and renowned chefs—such as Kevin Rathbun, Gerry Klaskala and Shaun Doty—for Open Hand’s Party in the Kitchen, an evening of music, cocktails and top-notch cuisine prepared by more than 20 of Atlanta’s biggest names in the kitchen. The evening will also include silent and live auctions to benefit Open Hand Atlanta. partyinthekitchen.org

SEP. 26–29 | Join Ponce City Market and Flux Projects for FLUX: Ponce City Market, a collection of temporary public art projects that feature sound as the primary medium, allowing visitors to discover Ponce City Market in a new light. Curated by artist and musician Ben Coleman, the exhibition will feature works by both up-and-coming and internationally acclaimed artists. fluxprojects.org; poncecitymarket.com