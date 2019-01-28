Recipe: Chef Linton Hopkins’ Green Chili

Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins shares a fresh chili recipe that’s sure to score with Super Bowl party guests

A lighter take on a classic Southern dish, this chili recipe from chef Linton Hopkins—behind Atlanta restaurants Holeman & Finch, Restaurant Eugene, H&F Burger, Hop’s Chicken and C. Ellet’s—is bursting with flavor and perfect for sharing with Super Bowl party guests, or whipping up on a cold winter evening. “We love making chili and stews at home, and this one actually came from [my wife] Gina,” says Hopkins. “This recipe is a brighter, everyday chili that’s not as hearty as the chili you’d normally think of especially around Super Bowl celebrations. It celebrates the freshness of chili peppers instead of that super smoked quality. This recipe was reinforced when we visited New Mexico. They have a ton of really amazing green chilis. That’s when I added the canned hatched chilis for that unique New Mexico flavor.”

GREEN CHILI

¼ c vegetable oil

2# ground chicken (can sub pork, veal or turkey)

4 c onion, small dice

4 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 c Green bell pepper

2 c poblano pepper

1 c cubanelle peppers

¼ c Green cayenne

2 Jalapenos

2 tsp. cumin seed

2 tsp. coriander seed

1 tbsp. hatch green chili powder

3 bay leafs

2 tbsp. masa

2 tbsp. oregano

8 oz. hatch chilies, can

4 tomatillos, chopped

12 oz. beer, IPA Tropicalia

1 qt. Chicken stock

25 oz. Hominy, can

15.5 oz. White kidney beans, can

1.5 tbsp. kosher salt

GARNISH

Serrano pepper

Cilantro

Sharp white cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Avocado

Lime

INSTRUCTIONS