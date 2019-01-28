Recipe: Chef Linton Hopkins’ Green Chili

Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins shares a fresh chili recipe that’s sure to score with Super Bowl party guests
A lighter take on a classic Southern dish, this chili recipe from chef Linton Hopkins—behind Atlanta restaurants Holeman & Finch, Restaurant Eugene, H&F Burger, Hop’s Chicken and C. Ellet’s—is bursting with flavor and perfect for sharing with Super Bowl party guests, or whipping up on a cold winter evening. “We love making chili and stews at home, and this one actually came from [my wife] Gina,” says Hopkins. “This recipe is a brighter, everyday chili that’s not as hearty as the chili you’d normally think of especially around Super Bowl celebrations. It celebrates the freshness of chili peppers instead of that super smoked quality. This recipe was reinforced when we visited New Mexico. They have a ton of really amazing green chilis. That’s when I added the canned hatched chilis for that unique New Mexico flavor.”
GREEN CHILI
¼ c vegetable oil
2# ground chicken (can sub pork, veal or turkey)
4 c onion, small dice
4 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 c Green bell pepper
2 c poblano pepper
1 c cubanelle peppers
¼ c Green cayenne
2 Jalapenos
2 tsp. cumin seed
2 tsp. coriander seed
1 tbsp. hatch green chili powder
3 bay leafs
2 tbsp. masa
2 tbsp. oregano
8 oz. hatch chilies, can
4 tomatillos, chopped
12 oz. beer, IPA Tropicalia
1 qt. Chicken stock
25 oz. Hominy, can
15.5 oz. White kidney beans, can
1.5 tbsp. kosher salt
GARNISH
Serrano pepper
Cilantro
Sharp white cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Avocado
Lime
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oil in large thick bottomed pot, add meat. Add 1 tbsp.of salt, Cook over medium high heat until just cooked through, remove meat and leave oil and drippings in pot
- Add onions and cook for 2 min to lightly soften, try not to add too much color, add cumin and coriander and cook for 2 min, add dry chili powder, bay leaf, stir well and cook another 2 min.
- Add all peppers and saute for 3 min, stirring frequently
- Add masa and oregano, stir and cook for 2 min, being careful not to scorch
- Add hatch chilies, chopped tomatillo, stir, add beer, stir and cook for 2 min
- Stir in chicken stock, hominy, beans, bring to simmer, partially cover
- Simmer for 30 min, adjust seasoning and serve
- Garnish as you like