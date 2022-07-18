What you need to know about the 2022 Cashiers Designer Showhouse

Open from August 26 — September 4, 2022

Proceeds Benefiting The Cashiers Historical Society

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Cashiers Designer Showhouse, more than a dozen designers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will transform a new residence designed and built by Dillard-Jones. Located in Fieldstone, the newest neighborhood in The Club at High Hampton, is the 2022 Cashiers Designer Showhouse features 4 bedrooms and 4 1.2 baths. Perfect for family getaways, the house features a variety of work/play areas including the Great Room, an office, a solarium and a loft. It was created with the modern family in mind, with open spaces to entertain.

Kicking off the show, there will be an Opening Night Party on Thursday, August 25th. Mix and mingle with the participating designers, benefactors, cochairs and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson. Daily lectures, presentations and shopping opportunities are just a few of the exciting happenings that will take place throughout the run of show.

2022 Participating Designers:

Front Porch, Foyer, Powder Room | Douglas Hilton, DHW Interiors

Primary Bedroom | Susan Wojnar, Blackberry Farm Design

Primary Bath & Closets | Stephanie Jarvis, Stephanie Jarvis Inc.

Great Room | Holly Laughridge, Old Edwards Inn and Spa

Carolina Room | Joan Anderson, Joan Anderson Interiors

Dining Room & Kitchen | Susan Peace-Vernon, Tribes Interior Design

Utility & Pantry | Lisa Wester, Lisa Wester Interiors Office | Lynn Monday, Lynn Monday Home

Bedroom & Bath #2 | Francie Hargrove, Francie Hargrove Interior Design

Loft & Lookout | Melanie Couch & Nancy Dyleski, Spruce Interiors

Bedroom & Bath #3 | Linda Pryor & Laurie Leath, Atelier Maison

Back Patio | Louise Johnson, Louise Johnson Interior Design

Bedroom & Bath#4 | Nellie Howard Ossi, Mrs. Howard

Ticket Information

Tickets are required to visit the Showhouse. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Ticket locations:

​Cashiers:

Cashiers Historical Society, 1940 Highway 107 South

Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce, 202 US Highway 64 West

Cashiers Farmers Market, 78 US Highway 64 East

Tickets will be available at The Village Green, Only During Showhouse dates and hours.

Highlands:

Acorns Boutique, 212 South 4th Avenue

Oakleaf Flower & Garden, 393 Main Street