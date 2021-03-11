What You Need to Know About the 2021 Southeastern Designer Showhouse

Get to know the house, participating designers and special events we’ll be hosting —and— take advantage of our early bird ticket pricing.



Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles announces its sixth-annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse—Tuxedo at the Park—a new-construction residence by design dream team Benecki, Source, William T. Baker Residential Design and Land Plus. Located directly across from Atlanta’s beloved Chastain Park at 4047 Tuxedo Road NW, the Showhouse will open to the public for tours from April 29 – May 23, 2021.

THE HOUSE: Situated on half an acre, the 8,000-square-foot Showhouse showcases French architecture with an ode to Art Deco and features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two powder rooms, pool and pool cabana plus a finished basement.

An entertainer’s dream, highlights include a modern, open floor plan on the main level, a pool lounge with barrel vaulted ceilings and folding glass walls that fully open to the pool and backyard with artificial turf; custom his-and-hers closets in a spacious primary suite, mudroom, upstairs playroom, laundry room and more. A bar, game room, golf simulator lounge, gym and TV room are among the spaces in a finished basement built for play.

2021 DESIGNERS: This year brings together nearly 20 interior design firms from across the Southeast, with honorary chairs Melanie Turner and Phoebe Howard at the helm. southeasternshowhouse.com/designers

Melanie Turner, Melanie Turner Interiors | Pool Lounge

Phoebe Howard, Mrs. Howard and Max & Co. | Dining Room

Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design | Salon

Natalia Makarova, Karpaty | Kitchen, Butler’s Pantry and Pantry

Hannah Stefanek, Hannah Stefanek Design |Foyer

Whitney Ray, Wyeth Ray Interiors | Paneled Study

Ashley Malone & Stephanie Abernathy, Studio Wellington | Rear Entry, Half Bath, Lockers, Laundry

Jason Arnold, Jason Arnold Interiors | Master Bedroom

Chris Holt, Holt Interiors | Playroom and Lounge

Cydney Mitchell & Brittany Stafford, Source | Master Bathroom, His and Hers Closets and Formal Powder

Michele Johnson, Michele Johnson Interior Design | Bedroom/Bath 1

Kati Hardwick, B.D. Jeffries | Bedroom/Bath 2

Nellie Jane Ossi, J. M. Howard | Bedroom/Bath 3

Amy Newell, Charles Interiors | Bedroom/Bath 4

Bailey Ward, Bailey Ward Interiors | TV Lounge

Lillian August & Dan Weiss, Sherrill Furniture | Pool and Rear Porch



EVENTS: In addition to a pop-up shop hosted by Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts throughout run-of-show, limited-capacity weekly events—such as floral demonstrations, sip and stroll tours, Pilates by the pool, a Weezie pop-up shop and more—welcome spring with Southern style. Visit southeasternshowhouse.com/events for more information.

TICKETS: Visit southeasternshowhouse.com/tickets for tickets and further information on parking. Early Bird tickets can be purchased through April 25. The showhouse is open for tours April 29–May 23. Hours are Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays, 1–4 p.m. The showhouse is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



THE BENEFICIARY: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles is pleased to partner, once again, with Atlanta History Center as the beneficiary for the 2020 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Located on 33 acres in the heart of Buckhead, the History Center features hands-on history through award-winning exhibitions; the Kenan Research Center; historic houses, including the Wood Family Cabin, Smith Family Farm and Swan House; and enchanting gardens, interactive activities and a variety of year-round adult and family programs.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: The Southeastern Showhouse remains vigilant about offering a safe and hospitable experience for our guests. In addition to required masks/face coverings, we will also be limiting the number of guests in the house at one time and will offer timed admission options. Please click here for the measures SDSG is undergoing in consideration of your well-being. We thank you for your trust and your partnership and we look forward to welcoming—and inspiring—you at this year’s residence.