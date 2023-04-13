WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2023 SOUTHEASTERN DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE & GARDENS

We’re ushering in the spring season with our 2023 Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens. Here’s what you need to know:

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles presents the annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens, benefiting Camp Twin Lakes and on view May 11–June 4. Tickets can be purchased here!

The 8,500-square-foot custom-built residence on Normandy Drive is one of the latest projects by builder and developer Benecki Homes, residential designer William T. Baker & Associates, landscape architect Land Plus and interior specification designers Source.

The transitional home presents an airy, sun-drenched setting and showcases Baker’s mastery of classical architecture. An abundance of 12-foot ceilings, coved ceilings, and 10-foot doors and windows allow light to penetrate the residence. The architectural elements lean organic with rounder, soft curves and minimal ornamentation and millwork. A dramatic arched steel front door ushers in the homeowners and guests, where once inside, the floor plan generously offers views from the entry hall through the salon to the outdoor terrace and backyard.

HOURS & PARKING



Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sunday, 1–4 p.m.

* CLOSED EVERY MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Parking is NOT available on site. Door-to-door shuttle transportation is available from Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Please follow the signage on-site for parking directions and be respectful of the church property. White shuttle vans with Southeastern Showhouse signage will transport guests to the front door of the Showhouse, located 1.2 miles from the church. southeasternshowhouse.com/hours-parking

MUST-ATTEND EVENTS

From a Paint Mixer Watercolor Class to Evening Sip & Stroll Tours, the Showhouse is filled with spring-inspired events. Other events include a book signing, seminars such as Tablesetting for Summer: Tabletop Demonstration with Sande Beck, Spring Charcuterie 101, poolside yoga and more. For all Showhouse happenings, visit southeasternshowhouse.com

2023 DESIGNERS: This year brings together design talents from across the Southeast, with Atlanta staples Kelly Wolf-Anthony and Justin Anthony as our 2023 honorary chairs.

Kelly Wolf-Anthony, Wolf Design Group | Foyer & Study

Whitney Ray, Wyeth Ray Interiors | Dining Room

Evan Millárd, millárd | Stair Halls, Upstairs Laundry Room & Linen Room

SOURCE, SOURCE | Formal Powder Room, Primary Bathroom, His-and-Her Closets, Bar, Wine Room & Interior Specifications

Jessica Kain Barton, J Kathryn Interiors | Lower Lounge

Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio | Home Theater & Bathroom #6

Elizabeth McKay, Venture Games | Game Room

Kit Castaldo, Kit Castaldo Design | Lower Patio

Michael Habachy, Habachy Designs + Atelier | Salon

Melanie Turner, Melanie Turner Interiors | Primary Bedroom

Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design | Bedroom & Bathroom #2

Michele Johnson, Michele Johnson Design | Upstairs TV Room & Hall

Woody Yeomans, Mrs. Howard | Jr. Primary Bedroom

Sande Beck, Sande Beck Design | Bedroom & Bathroom #4

André Hilton, Jordan Hilton Interiors | Bedroom & Bathroom #5

Shelby Adamson, Little Black Fox | Terrace & Pool Deck

Natalia Makarova, Karpaty | Kitchen & Butler’s Pantry

Katie Kirby, Katie Kirby Interiors | Mudroom, Laundry Room, Desk Space & Informal Powder Room

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY

FOR 30 YEARS, CAMP TWIN LAKES (Camp) has provided therapeutic camping programs for children and families living with serious illnesses, disabilities and life challenges. Camp positively impacts 10,000 campers annually through year-round programs at two campuses in Winder and Rutledge, GA. Our campuses are full, and thanks to the generosity of our community, construction is underway on a new campus to serve an additional 3,500 campers each year. camptwinlakes.org

The 2023 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens is open for tours May 11–June 4. Find tickets at southeasternshowhouse.com