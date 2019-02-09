Where to Spend Valentine’s Day in Atlanta

Where to eat and drink on February 14th (and 13th)

The Atlanta Botanical Garden channels old Hollywood at Valentines in the Garden, held in the garden from 7–11 p.m. Guests will be able to tour the garden’s Orchid Daze exhibition at night while enjoying bites, desserts, cash bars and dancing. The garden’s Longleaf restaurant will also be offering a $55 three-course prix fixe menu. atlantabg.org/calendar/valentines-in-the-garden/

Choose from a la carte Valentine’s specials at Ecco Buckhead, where executive chef Andrea Montobbio will offers guests dishes such as west coast oysters on the half shell with Prosecco-serrano granite carasau, apricot and foie gras torchon; raviolo doppio with lobster & sheep ricotta, hackleback caviar and beurre blanc; and an eight oz. filet “El Camino” with grissini crust, smoked eggplant puree. buckead.ecco-atlanta.com

Enjoy a five-course, French-inspired menu from chef Remi Granger at The Brasserie at Bazati. The prix-fixe menu is at $90 per person, which includes a glass of bubbly and dessert (think raspberry crepes and chocolate streusel). Wine pairings are also available for $50 per person. bazatiatl.com/brasserie

Alon’s Bakery & Market provides all the ingredients of a romantic Valentine’s night in with its to-go “dinner for two” pack. Priced at $110.99, the pack comes with step-by-step instructions and ingredients for creating a six-course dinner, which includes mouthwatering dishes like lobster bisque, grilled tenderloin and a flourless chocolate heart cake. alons.com

Chef Pat Pascarella’s White Bull rings in Valentine’s Day with an $85 four-course prix-fixe menu that includes a glass of prosecco and highlights farm-forward ingredients and handmade pastas, such as tortellini with burrata, and polenta with oxtail and lady peas. Wine pairings may be added for $55 per person. whitebullatl.com

Cozy up at Ford Fry’s King + Duke to sample a four-course menu prepared on the restaurant’s 24-foot hearth. Priced at $75 per person, the meal also includes a selection of desserts by pastry chef Chrysta Poulos. Wine pairings are available for $35 per person. kinganddukeatl.com

Toast to Valentine’s Day with a view of the Atlanta skyline at Nine Mile Station on the roof of Ponce City Market. The five-course menu by chef Jonathan McDowell is priced at $80 per person, with wine, cocktail and beer pairings by beverage director Randy Hayden. Reservations are required, and outdoor “igloos” are also available for groups of 6–8. 9milestation.com

Gather your group of girlfriends and celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13th from 6–8 p.m. at Root Baking Co. Guests will be able to enjoy bubbly, snacks and sweet treats while decorating festive cookies to take home. Tickets are $60/each. rootbaking.com