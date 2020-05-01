Our Best of May



For Mom: AH&L’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Celebrating mom may look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on spoiling her. With Mother’s Day fast approaching—May 10th, to be exact—we polled a few of our favorite local retailers for presents that are sure to wow mom on any given day, not just the one all about her. Check out our full gift guide here.



Around Atlanta: The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, Southeast Chapter

Take a tour of Atlanta’s architectural treasures—and hidden gems—without leaving your couch. With Norman D. Askins as our guide, he shows us Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Emory Village through his eyes. Presented by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art’s Southeast Chapter. View the videos here.

Out & About: ATL Museums at Home

Take a field trip sans the big yellow school bus with ATL Museums at Home’s #FieldTripFridays. Founded by some of Atlanta’s most well-known attractions—including the Atlanta Botanical Garden, High Museum of Art and the Georgia Aquarium—community members of all ages can spend their Fridays indulging in interactive activities, behind-the-scenes experiences, tours and more from the comforts of home. atlmuseumathome.org

Mom-Approved Meals: Proof of the Pudding

Bring Mom breakfast in bed by ordering a Mother’s Day meal from Proof of the Pudding. With five different package options—including brunch with crème brûlée french toast or southern style with shrimp and grits—these heat-and-serve meals are sure to keep the whole family happy. Don’t forget to throw in a mimosa or bloody mary cocktail kit. proofofthepudding.com

At-Home Museum: The High Museum of Art

If you miss being lost in thought at the High Museum of Art, look no further than their new and improved online offerings. From curator discussions to art activities, to downloadable Zoom backgrounds and more than 17,000 objects available to browse online, The High remains one of our favorite places to explore—virtually, of course. high.org

In Conversation: Spalding Nix Fine Art

Go behind the canvas and get to know the creator themselves with Spalding Nix Fine Art’s Instagram Live Artist Talks. Held every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m., these candid conversations shine light on the childhood memories, environmental inspirations, creative processes and more that make the creations—and the artists doing the creating—a true work of art. View the full lineup here.