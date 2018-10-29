Our Best of November

Our can’t-miss events this month

NOVEMBER 3 | Held each year on the campus of Marist School, Holiday Traditions is and is one of the largest juried arts and crafts shows in the Southeast. Sponsored by the Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the event is well known for its quality artwork and welcoming atmosphere. All show proceeds go directly to support Marist School programs. marist.com

NOVEMBER 3 | Thrift with Tyler goes retail for an afternoon holiday shopping on board the Holly Jolly Trolly. The tour begins at Waiting on Martha Home and will tour the city’s best shopping, complete with holiday music and libations! eventbrite.com/e/thrift-with-tylers-holly-jolly-trolly-an-afternoon-of-retail-shopping-tickets-51639199235

NOVEMBER 15–DECEMBER 9 | Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace opens for tours this month, bringing together the work of some of Atlanta’s best and brightest design firms. Designed by Harrison Design and built by Steve McGlamery Custom Homes, this year’s showhouse is a new 8,232-square-foot Buckhead estate that borrows inspiration from the work of British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens. atlantaholidayhome.com

NOVEMBER 17 | Join Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and ADAC for a festive day of design inspiration at ADAC Day of Design, held at the 2018 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse from 10:30 a.m.–2:15 p.m. The day will include discussions with designers including Carole Weaks, Lauren Davenport Imber, Kristin Kong, Chris Socci and Jessica Bradley, as well architect William. H Harrison. atlantaholidayhome.com/new-events

NOVEMBER 17–JANUARY 6 | The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s twinkling Garden Lights, Holiday Nights display returns this month, featuring millions of holiday lights throughout the garden. New this year, the exhibition will extend farther than ever to the new Skyline Garden, which will feature a white-light tunnel and illuminated sculpture. The show’s popular Orchestral Orbs, Nature’s Wonders, Ice Goddess and s’mores-roasting fire pits will make a return. atlantabg.org

NOVEMBER 18, 2018–FEBRUARY 17, 2019 | Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors makes its long-awaited Atlanta debut this month, featuring six immersive and kaleidoscopic Infinity Mirror Rooms, as well as Kusama’s sculptural installations, paintings, works on paper and archival photographs and films. The exhibition spans more than 60 years of the Tokyo-based artist’s career. high.org

THROUGH NOVEMBER 18 | The Georgia Museum of Art highlights artist Doris Ulmann’s documentation of the rural South in Vernacular Modernism: The Photography of Doris Ulmann, which comes to a close this month. The first complete retrospective of Ulmann’s work, the exhibition emphasizes the people who make up the South, combining pictorialism—fine art photography in which the subjects are blurred—with elements of modernism. georgiamuseum.org