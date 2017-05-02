Living Room // Smith Boyd Interiors

Interior designer Michel Boyd decided to reimagine the living room as a formal salon with an eclectic edge. Given the room’s grand proportions, he divided the space in two with the help of a chic Poliform table, creating multiple seating groups amid a color palette of rich jewel tones. On one side, a sleek chaise, sculptural gold chair and classic tufted ottoman are as eye-catching as the gallery wall filled with contemporary art and antique portraiture. At the opposite end, a shapely Aerin coffee table serves as the perfect complement to the mohair sofa’s graceful lines. “A lot of my work is a study in merging genres,” says Boyd in reference to the room’s mix of traditional and modern. “I see value in design past and present, and I wanted to show that they can go together in the same room.”

GOLD CHAIR Martin Nash ARTWORK available through Pryor Fine Art, Bill Lowe Gallery and Parc Monceau OTTOMAN Custom, by Michel Boyd CHAISE Jim Thompson RUGS Laura Walker for Verde Home DRAPERY SOFA Bradley CHANDELIER Fuse Lighting, available through Martin Nash VASES Swoox

Study // Parker Kennedy Living

An iconic 1969 photograph of Pauline de Rothschild’s chinoiserie-clad bedroom walls for Vogue UK inspired Lance Jackson and David Ecton’s design for the study. But in true Parker Kennedy Living fashion, the designers went bold and bright in their modern-day interpretation. A vibrant Fromental wallcovering led the charge, while a glossy green ceiling and colorful accessories further enhanced the room’s lively aesthetic. Known for their vintage furniture restoration, the duo repurposed a dining table into a desk, fitting it with a mirrored top and applying a crisp lacquer finish. A vintage fretwork sofa purchased in Palm Beach also received a fresh look with a Robert Allen cheetah print. “In our designs, every piece has a purpose and story behind it,” says Jackson. “It gives great meaning to a room.”

FABRICS Robert Allen Design WALLCOVERING Fromental CHANDELIER, ALABASTER LAMPS and GOLD ETAGERES Currey & Company BLUE VELVET CLUB CHAIRS Taylor Burke Home SOFA Vintage ARTWORK Design Legacy RUG Moattar BUST and BLANC DE CHINES John Bossard

Master Suite // Robert Brown Interior Design

When designing this master suite, Robert Brown simply envisioned himself in the space. “I wanted to be true to myself and fill it with pieces that I would personally select for my own home,” he says. The substantial dimensions also helped guide Brown in the design of the room, where he created distinct zones for a cozier ambience. He began with the tailored canopy bed, swathed in a Holland & Sherry white wool with custom embroidery. An elegant writing desk that the designer acquired in Paris holds court by a stately antique mirror that underlines the room’s masculine appeal with strong lines. “This room was really a reflection of my aesthetic,” says Brown.

UPHOLSTERY Robert Brown for MacRae ARTWORK, DESK, COFFEE TABLE, LUCITE TABLE, SIDE CHEST & ACCESSORIES Available through Townhouse by Robert Brown RUG Keivan Woven Arts LIGHT FIXTURE Baker Furniture TIGER-PRINT PILLOWS Parc Monceau BEDDING Peacock Alley

Guest Bedroom // Melanie Turner Interiors

Designer Melanie Turner tackled the design of the guest bedroom with a “what’s old is new again” approach. She began by keeping the room’s existing blue-and-white chinoiserie wallpaper but complemented it with rich emerald greens and acid yellows for a bolder, fresher look. Meanwhile, a classic leopard-print rug helps neutralize the space. Turner also gave new life to an antique Chippendale console by refinishing it with a striking malachite top and using it to hold a collection of blue-and-white porcelain. Custom pagoda-inspired window treatments add a dose of whimsy, while reflective elements such as the gold hammered bed, vintage mirrors and unique Bunny Williams gilt drink table up the style quotient. “There’s nothing better than a room that feels collected,” says Turner.

LOVESEAT and MALACHITE TABLETOP Bradley BEDSIDE CHESTS Bungalow 5 at J. Douglas LEOPARD CHAIR Tritter Feefer DRINK TABLE Bunny Williams at Lee Jofa RUG Designer Carpets DRAPERY & UPHOLSTERY FABRICS JB Martin PILLOW FABRIC Schumacher BEDDING Traditions Linens and Peacock Alley at J. Douglas ARTWORK Design Legacy

Den // Vern Yip Designs

Favoring the use of patterns to inject personality into a space, designer Vern Yip transformed the den into a cozy and casual gathering spot. “The trick to successfully layering patterns is to mix the scale of them and stick to a fairly tight color palette,” he says. Yip selected fabrics from his namesake collection in earthy tones that complemented a warm navy-and-orange scheme. The inviting space also lends itself to conversation with a masterful seating arrangement. The luxe daybed can be used in the adjoining breakfast room, while fluted stools and a custom ottoman provide extra seating during large parties. Yip also procured a range of artwork—from contemporary beach photographs to a commissioned chinoiserie-inspired painting. “When you have things that come from different worlds, they highlight one another, making each feel more special and unique,” he says.

SOFA, DAYBED & CHAIRS Calico UPHOLSTERY FABRICS Vern Yip for Trend, available through Calico LIGHTING Vern Yip for Stonegate CASE GOODS Frontgate RUG Myers Carpet PHOTOGRAPHS Christian Chaize and Christopher Bucklow, available through Jackson Fine Art PAINTING Michael Boudreault ACCESSORIES Vern Yip for Boulevard

Dining Room // Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts

To soften the dining room’s intricate molding, Randy Korando applied a Venetian plaster to the walls, making way for the introduction of modern elements, such as the graphic wing chairs. The inky blue-and-white pattern of Schumacher’s Shock Wave fabric—part of the company’s recent 125th anniversary collection—set the tone for the rest of the space. Korando customized the complementing Kravet drapery and elegant ellipse-back chairs. Contemporary accents such as the Lucite drapery rod and a fluffy Flokati rug complete his vision of a classic-meets-modern dining room.

DINING TABLE Martin Nash CHAIRS Modern History with custom finish DRAPERY Kravet ALL OTHER FURNISHINGS AND ACCESSORIES Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts

Her Bathroom // Rollins Ingram

Thibaut’s Helena print takes center stage in this luxurious ladies bath. Danielle Rollins boldly repeated the pattern on the walls, drapery and custom ottoman, giving the space an intimate ambience. Blue-and-white fine art paintings and porcelain accessories play up the room’s color scheme, while a graceful Oslo chandelier adds a dose of French flair. “We spend so much time in our bathrooms that they deserve a little luxury,” says Rollins. To that end, she selected Kohler’s VibrAcoustic tub that produces air bubbles through the vibration of music. “It’s almost like bathing in Champagne,” she says.

WALLPAPER Thibaut DRAPERY Thibaut with Samuel & Sons trim CHANDELIER Circa Lighting SHADE The Shade Store PAINTINGS John Matthew Moore OTTOMAN Thibaut, fabricated by Westside Story PORCELAIN Available through Rollins Ingram TUB SURROUND AND CUSTOM CABINETRY Kingdom Woodworks

Guest Bedroom & Bathroom // Patricia McLean Interiors

Describing the aesthetic of this guest suite as “au courant Southern,” Patricia McLean wholeheartedly embraced traditional design. The classic design scheme was inspired by a documentary French floral fabric by Duralee, which was used on the custom window treatments, club chairs and regal tester bed. “The teal border is nondirectional, so I could turn the fabric and use it just about everywhere,” explains the designer. The pattern also informed McLean’s spring color palette, which she extended to the bath. Here, bamboo-inspired wallpaper and gauzy linen drapes provide a tranquil backdrop for enjoying the luxe soaking tub. In both spaces, antiques and artwork creating a space that’s sure to stand the test of time.

FABRIC Duralee CEILING WALLPAPER Thibaut ANTIQUES & ACCESSORIES E Lawrence Ltd., Edgar-Reeves, Foxglove Antiques, Patricia McLean Interiors, Steve McKenzie’s and William Word Fine Antiques ARTWORK Allen Mason and Jonathan LaCrosse BEDDING Peacock Alley CLUB CHAIRS Duralee CANOPY & DRAPERY Designed by Patricia McLean, fabricated by R. Hopkins & Co. WALLPAPER Thibaut TUB MTI Baths DRAPERY FABRIC Anna French for Thibaut CONSTRUCTION Lefko Design + Build PLUBMING Brizo from National Builder Supply

Foyer // Loren Taylor Interior Design

Loren Audrey Taylor made a dramatic statement with an Aidan Gray bench and large-scale mixed-media artwork by Jason Craighead. A tripod floor lamp tempers the foyer’s traditional bones with its simple profile.

LAMP SHADE Barbara Cosgrove ARTWORK Jason Craighead FLOOR LAMP Design Within Reach.

Powder Room // Beth Kooby Design

Beth Kooby strived for a modern interpretation of classic French design in the powder room. An arrangement of mirrors, metallic wallpaper and marble flooring allow the white oak, serpentine-shaped vanity to shine.

MIRRORS 14th Street Antiques & Interiors WALLPAPER Oh Joy! for Hygge & West FLOORING Walker Zanger VANITY Designed by Beth Kooby, fabricated by The Furniture Guild.

Back Hallway // Mathews Furniture + Design

Nina Nash delivered high impact in this monochromatic space. Cork floor tiles anchored sculptural pieces from Laura Kirar’s latest collection for Baker, along with other earthy design elements.

FURNISHINGS & ACCESSORIES Mathews Furniture + Design.

Upstairs Retreat // Pineapple House Interior Design

Stephen Pararo and Seble Mengistu transformed an oddly shaped passageway into an eclectic retreat for the lady of the home. A gilt ram’s head base injects glam, while an alpaca rug and faux shagreen dome chair serve as chic accents.

CHAIR Noir TABLE BASE & OTTOMAN Jim Thompson RUG The Rug Company FLOOR LAMP Arteriors ARTWORK Donna Hughes, available at Bradley.

Laundry Room // Jessica Bradley Interiors

Jessica Bradley breathed new life into the dated laundry room, where a rustic table served as a folding table or catch-all between laundry cycles. A linen curtain adds softness to the space but could also serve as a clever disguise for dirty laundry.

TABLE Peridot BASKETS Willow BACKSPLASH Grove Brickworks by Waterworks PENDANT LIGHT Currey & Company JUGS Ballard Designs.

Guest Bedroom // Kirkland & King Design Associates

Highlighting Pantone’s 2015 color of the year, Marsala, this guest bedroom by Bryan Alan Kirkland and Iesia King harks back to 1940s Parisian glamour with pieces such as a stunning Klismos chair and goatskin-and-brass console.

CONSOLE & CHAIR Scala Luxury, available at Martin Nash CHANDELIER EM Lighting by Emanuel Morez RUG Designer Carpets PAINTING Donna Hughes, available at Bradley SCULPTURE Kevin Chambers, represented by dk Gallery BED FABRIC Christopher Farr Cloth, available at Grizzel & Mann.